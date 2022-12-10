M/I Homes acquires land for 95 single-family homes in Marengo

M/I Homes of Chicago acquired land for 95 new-construction single-family homes at Brookside Meadows in Marengo, the company announced.

Sales are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023 for the new homes, which will be located near the intersection of East Grant Highway and Mildred Drive, the company said in a news release.

The home sites are situated to take advantage of the Route 23 interchange of Interstate 90, which opened in late 2019 and provides direct access to I-90 from Marengo.

For information, go to www.mihomes.com/brooksidemeadows.