Another inmate death reported at McHenry County jail Tuesday

A 74-year-old man was found unresponsive in a cell at the McHenry County Jail and was later pronounced dead, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement Tuesday night.

According to the release, the man was found at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in a single-person booking cell. Corrections officers and Woodstock Fire/Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced at the scene, officials said.

His identification is pending notification of next of kin, according to the release. The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team was requested to conduct an investigation, in compliance with office protocol and state law.

It is the third inmate death reported in just two weeks.

On Monday, the office announced the death of Randall B. Little, 59, who died Sunday. Suffering from a terminal illness, Little was taken to a hospital on Oct. 20 and transferred to hospice care on Nov. 13. Little was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and other offenses following an April 2022 incident in Harvard.

On Nov. 21, the sheriff’s office reported the death of Sean Grendel, 51, of McHenry. Grendel was found unresponsive in his cell by a correction officer at the jail in Woodstock and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Last summer, another inmate, Colton Sabo, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell and died at a hospital the next day. But unlike the recent deaths, officials did not release any information about Sabo’s death for weeks.