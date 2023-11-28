Harvard’s Gael Roman nearly rolls perfect game in win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 27

BOYS BOWLING

Harvard 3,783, Huntley 3,597: At Bowl-Hi in Huntley, Gael Roman nearly had a perfect game and rolled a 762 series to lead the Hornets past the Red Raiders.

Roman rolled a 299 in the second game, to go with his 239 and 224.

Aaron Saucedo had a 640 series with a 233 high game, Logan Garafol finished with a 244 game and a 609 series and Elijah Binz had a 240 game and a 605 series.

Matthew Fishman had games of 249, 230 and 228 for a 707 series to lead Huntley. Noah Waters rolled a high game of 258 and finished at 631. Austin Tenglin added a 584 series and Joey Humphrey had a 573.

Marengo 3,533, Woodstock 3,218: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Hunter Pankow rolled a 693 series with games of 246 and 244 as the Indians beat the Blue Streaks.

Marengo had three other bowlers with 600-plus series. Justin Fluger had a 278 game and a 646 series, Cody Stallings rolled a 616 series and Lucas Frohling had a 250 in his final game for a 613 series.

Sonny Marsalia led the Streaks with a 223 game and a 576 series. Max Haggerty rolled a 244 and a 572 series and Devin Haggerty had a 564 series. Noah Rodriguez added a 542 series.

Johnsburg 3,396, Burlington Central 2,767: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Aiden Schwichow rolled a 257 high game and a 655 series as the Skyhawks defeated the Rockets.

Payton Fiene rolled a 233 game and had a 624 series for Johnsburg, while Matt Bennett had a 557 and Keegan Jewell had a 556.

Ryan Ruthenburg led Central with a 255 high game and a 602 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 3,136, Harvard 2,151: At Bowl-Hi in Huntley, Katie Scalette rolled all three games of 210 or better and finished with a 635 series in a win over the Hornets.

Pria Waters rolled a 1236 game and had a 587 series and Erica DeBello added a 550 series.

Kori Prieto Neale led Harvard with a 466 series and a high game of 186.

Marengo 2,608, Woodstock 2,394: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Krystal Macias had a high game of 195 and a 520 series as the Indians defeated the Blue Streaks.

Gabriella Magrini added a 499 and Kayla Miller had a 480 for Marengo.

The Streaks’ Torin Deacon rolled a match-high 587 series with games of 200 and 225.

Dundee-Crown 2,242, Jacobs 1,875: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Lilly Gifford rolled a 470 series to lead the Chargers past the Golden Eagles in their match.

Delaney Mogge had a 199 first game and a 450 series for D-C.

Grayslake Central 1,868, McHenry 1,691: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Emily Carpenter had two games of 159 and a series to lead the Warriors in their loss to the Rams.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marian Central 64, Wauconda 46: At Woodstock, Madison Kenyon led the Hurricanes past the Bulldogs in their nonconference game.

Marian led 50-44 heading into the final quarter and put the game away with a 14-2 fourth quarter.

Juliette Huff and Abbey Miner each added 13 points for the Hurricanes. Miner hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alden Hebron 38, LaMoille 31: At Hebron, the Giants (2-0) came back from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to get the victory over the Lions.

Nolan Vanderstappen led A-H with 17 points. Ben Vole added 12.

Harvest Christian 70, Crystal Lake Central 67: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers got 18 points from Gavin Fujino and 17 from Jake Terlecki in their nonconference loss to the Lions.