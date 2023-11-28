November 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles
Northwest Herald

Harvard’s Gael Roman nearly rolls perfect game in win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 27

By Shaw Local News Network

BOYS BOWLING

Harvard 3,783, Huntley 3,597: At Bowl-Hi in Huntley, Gael Roman nearly had a perfect game and rolled a 762 series to lead the Hornets past the Red Raiders.

Roman rolled a 299 in the second game, to go with his 239 and 224.

Aaron Saucedo had a 640 series with a 233 high game, Logan Garafol finished with a 244 game and a 609 series and Elijah Binz had a 240 game and a 605 series.

Matthew Fishman had games of 249, 230 and 228 for a 707 series to lead Huntley. Noah Waters rolled a high game of 258 and finished at 631. Austin Tenglin added a 584 series and Joey Humphrey had a 573.

Marengo 3,533, Woodstock 3,218: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Hunter Pankow rolled a 693 series with games of 246 and 244 as the Indians beat the Blue Streaks.

Marengo had three other bowlers with 600-plus series. Justin Fluger had a 278 game and a 646 series, Cody Stallings rolled a 616 series and Lucas Frohling had a 250 in his final game for a 613 series.

Sonny Marsalia led the Streaks with a 223 game and a 576 series. Max Haggerty rolled a 244 and a 572 series and Devin Haggerty had a 564 series. Noah Rodriguez added a 542 series.

Johnsburg 3,396, Burlington Central 2,767: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Aiden Schwichow rolled a 257 high game and a 655 series as the Skyhawks defeated the Rockets.

Payton Fiene rolled a 233 game and had a 624 series for Johnsburg, while Matt Bennett had a 557 and Keegan Jewell had a 556.

Ryan Ruthenburg led Central with a 255 high game and a 602 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 3,136, Harvard 2,151: At Bowl-Hi in Huntley, Katie Scalette rolled all three games of 210 or better and finished with a 635 series in a win over the Hornets.

Pria Waters rolled a 1236 game and had a 587 series and Erica DeBello added a 550 series.

Kori Prieto Neale led Harvard with a 466 series and a high game of 186.

Marengo 2,608, Woodstock 2,394: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Krystal Macias had a high game of 195 and a 520 series as the Indians defeated the Blue Streaks.

Gabriella Magrini added a 499 and Kayla Miller had a 480 for Marengo.

The Streaks’ Torin Deacon rolled a match-high 587 series with games of 200 and 225.

Dundee-Crown 2,242, Jacobs 1,875: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Lilly Gifford rolled a 470 series to lead the Chargers past the Golden Eagles in their match.

Delaney Mogge had a 199 first game and a 450 series for D-C.

Grayslake Central 1,868, McHenry 1,691: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Emily Carpenter had two games of 159 and a series to lead the Warriors in their loss to the Rams.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marian Central 64, Wauconda 46: At Woodstock, Madison Kenyon led the Hurricanes past the Bulldogs in their nonconference game.

Marian led 50-44 heading into the final quarter and put the game away with a 14-2 fourth quarter.

Juliette Huff and Abbey Miner each added 13 points for the Hurricanes. Miner hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alden Hebron 38, LaMoille 31: At Hebron, the Giants (2-0) came back from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to get the victory over the Lions.

Nolan Vanderstappen led A-H with 17 points. Ben Vole added 12.

Harvest Christian 70, Crystal Lake Central 67: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers got 18 points from Gavin Fujino and 17 from Jake Terlecki in their nonconference loss to the Lions.

PremiumBoys BowlingGirls BowlingGirls BasketballBoys BasketballMcHenry PrepsHarvard PrepsHuntley PrepsJohnsburg PrepsMarengo PrepsMarian Central PrepsCrystal Lake Central PrepsAlden-Hebron PrepsWoodstock PrepsBurlington Central Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois