Girls golf: 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area girls golf team.

FIRST TEAM

Jenna Albanese, Prairie Ridge

Jenna Albanese, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Albanese, the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year, was the only local golfer to qualify for the Class 2A state tournament, where she tied for 40th place with a two-day score of 83-79-162. Albanese won the Fox Valley Conference Tournament championship and shot a 77 to earn one of the final two state-qualifying spots at the Burlington Central Sectional.

Madison Donovan, McHenry

Madison Donovan, McHenry, sr.

Donovan was the FVC end-of-season points champion and took runner-up at the conference tournament with a 78. Donovan was second at the McHenry County Invite with an 81 and made it to sectionals for the fourth straight season. Donovan is a three-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection.

Delaney Medlyn, Crystal Lake Central co-op

Delaney Medlyn, Crystal Lake Central co-op, jr.

Medlyn helped lead the Tigers to their first FVC championship since 2018 and first regional since 2016. The two-time All-Area first-teamer placed third at the conference tournament with an 83 and fourth at the McHenry County Tournament with an 82. Medlyn tied for third at regionals.

Ella Notaro, Marian Central

Ella Notaro, Marian Central, sr.

Notaro, a two-time NWH All-Area first-team choice, advanced to state for the second year in a row, taking 21st at the 1A meet with an 85-80-165 and beating her 35th finish as a junior. She won the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference championship with a 78 and was first at the McHenry County Tournament with a 78.

SECOND TEAM

Aubrey Dingbaum, Huntley, sr.

Emma Leucht, Marengo, sr.

Nina Notaro, Marian Central, jr.

Madeline Trannel, Crystal Lake Central co-op, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Addison Cleary, Crystal Lake Central co-op, sr.

Maddie Franz, Hampshire, so.

Magen Laas, Dundee-Crown, sr.

Sophie Morawski, Dundee-Crown, jr.

Rylee Rud, Crystal Lake Central co-op, so.

Kaylee Seo, Hampshire, jr.

Maddie Sloan, Huntley, jr.

Natalie Zimmerman, Jacobs, fr.