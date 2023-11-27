Marijuana plants stolen from McHenry home in strong-armed robbery, police say

McHenry police are investigating a report of a strong-armed robbery where the suspects allegedly demanded marijuana plants from the victims.

According to a release, the McHenry Police Department was called at about 6 p.m. Sunday to a residence on the 5200 block of Shore Drive for a reported robbery.

The victims told police two unknown men entered through an unlocked door, confronted the four adult residents, and demanded marijuana under the threat of force. According to the release “after obtaining cannabis plants,” the suspects fled on foot.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office assisted McHenry Police in a search of the area but suspects were not located, according to the release.

No one was injured during the incident, police said, adding they believe it was isolated.

“The McHenry Police Department, in its preliminary investigation, has not developed any information to indicate there is additional danger to our community,” according to the release.

The department does ask anyone who has information about the crime or who can identify the offenders contact the McHenry Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599. Information can also be shared to the Anonymous McHenry Police Tip line at 815-363-2124.

In Illinois, someone who is certified to use medical marijuana is allowed to grow up to five cannabis plants in their home without a cultivation license. Police didn’t indicate whether the victims in this case had grown the plants legally or how many plants were stolen.