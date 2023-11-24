McHenry County Conservation District among recipients of snowmobile trail grants

The McHenry County Conservation District was named among seven snowmobile trail projects in Illinois that have been awarded a total of $392,150 for development, rehabilitation and maintenance.
MCCD received $30,000 for the rental of a tractor for maintenance, operational expenses and new trail signage.
The grants come from the Illinois Snowmobile Grant Program and the Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund Grant program. Other grant recipients are:
- Freeport Park District – $39,150 for rehabilitation and trail maintenance.
- Freeport Park District – $120,000 for the purchase of a tractor to groom snowmobile trails.
- Lake County Forest Preserve District – $29,000 for the replacement of snowmobiles and a trailer for park rangers.
- Rockford Park District – $40,000 for operational and maintenance expenses, rental tractors and snowmobile trail equipment.
- Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs – $76,500 for trail maintenance and operational expenses.
- Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs – $57,500 for consistent trail markings and signage, maintenance and operational expenses.
For information on these grants and how to apply, go to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website.