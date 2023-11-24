McHenry County Conservation District among recipients of snowmobile trail grants

File photo – Members of the McHenry County Snowmobile Association leave the snowmobile trail entrance at Glacier Park for a ride through the compacted snow on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Richmond. (Shaw Local News Network/Matthew Apgar)

The McHenry County Conservation District was named among seven snowmobile trail projects in Illinois that have been awarded a total of $392,150 for development, rehabilitation and maintenance.

MCCD received $30,000 for the rental of a tractor for maintenance, operational expenses and new trail signage.

The grants come from the Illinois Snowmobile Grant Program and the Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund Grant program. Other grant recipients are:

Freeport Park District – $39,150 for rehabilitation and trail maintenance.

Freeport Park District – $120,000 for the purchase of a tractor to groom snowmobile trails.

Lake County Forest Preserve District – $29,000 for the replacement of snowmobiles and a trailer for park rangers.

Rockford Park District – $40,000 for operational and maintenance expenses, rental tractors and snowmobile trail equipment.

Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs – $76,500 for trail maintenance and operational expenses.

Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs – $57,500 for consistent trail markings and signage, maintenance and operational expenses.

For information on these grants and how to apply, go to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website.