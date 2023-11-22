Northwest Herald girls wrestling preview: Five to watch in 2023-2024

Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskel tries to escape Schaumburg's Valeria Rodriguez in last season's 140-pound third-place match at the IHSA state tournament. McCaskel returns as one of the top wrestlers in the McHenry County area. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Jasmine McCaskel, Richmond-Burton, sr.

McCaskel etched her name in the Rockets record books, becoming the first to qualify for state and the first to place after she placed fourth at 140. She’s been to state for cross-country, track and girls soccer as well and she’ll try to make more history in wrestling.

Huntley's Janiah Slaughter pins Aurora's Kameyah Young in last season's third-place 100-pound match at the IHSA state tournament. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Janiah Slaughter, Huntley, so.

Slaughter made history as a freshman last season, becoming the first Red Raider to place at the state meet when she finished third at 100 pounds. She qualified for the junior national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, over the summer and will try to become the program’s first state champion.

Tori Macias, Burlington Central, jr.

Macias comes back as one of the most-experienced wrestlers in the area. She qualified for the inaugural state tournament and took fourth before placing fifth last season. Now she’ll try to get back a third time for the Rockets and compete for a state title.

Natalie Corona, McHenry, so.

Corona qualified for state as a freshman last season for the Warriors and went 1-2. After a summer of competing at the national tournament, she’ll try to build upon an impressive freshman season.

Taylor Casey, Huntley, sr.

Casey has also been one of few wrestlers to have competed at both state tournaments like Macias. She went 1-2 last year and will try to cap her high school career by leading the Red Raiders to place as a team for the first time in the tournament’s history.