Inmate found dead in cell at McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

A 51-year-old male inmate was found dead in his jail cell at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility Tuesday morning, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

A correction officer was conducting route cell checks when the inmate was found unresponsive in his single-occupied cell, a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Correctional officers and the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District “attempted life-saving measures without success, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.

The identity of the man will not be released until next of kin are notified, according to the release.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is currently investigating the death, the release said.

This is the second known inmate death this year at the correctional facility. Authorities remained quiet about another inmate death in July when 31-year-old Colton Sabo was found unresponsive in his jail cell and later died in a hospital. In that case, the sheriff’s office did not issue a news release and did not confirm the death had taken place until months later.

McHenry County Coroner’s Office was not immediately available for comment.