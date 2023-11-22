Huntley Turkey Testicle Festival returns for pre-Thanksgiving fun

Huntley residents and visitors from all over will be gathering at Parkside Pub in downtown Huntley Wednesday to enjoy drinks, fun and, as the name suggests, turkey testicles.

Owner JR Westberg said the 21-and-over event is a pre-Thanksgiving tradition, and people who grew up there and just turned 21 come back for the event. So, too, do people who grew up in Huntley, moved away and come back to see their family, Westberg said.

“It feels more like a reunion,” Westberg said of the event that runs from from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Deep fried turkey testicles are served up during a previous Turkey Testicle Festival at Parkside Pub in Huntley. (Northwest Herald)

In addition to food and catching up, several local bands will be performing throughout the day.

90s band Polly Says will be taking the stage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by rock band 7th Heaven from 2 to 4:30 p.m., according to Parkside Pub’s website.

Modern Day Romeos kicks off the evening with a performance from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and In the Stix takes the stage from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

With the event dating back several decades, Westberg said he’ll see families at the event where the parents have been attending and now are bringing their adult children.

“It’s kind of fun to see the moms and dads come in” with their 21- and 22-year-old children, Westberg said.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and Westberg said there are tickets at the gate for $20 for those interested in going. He is expecting about 5,000 to 5,200 attendees at the event.

Westberg added that Parkside Pub is providing a free shuttle service for locations in Huntley proper for the festival, and people can hop on the shuttle and not have to worry about parking, among other things.

“We want everybody to be safe,” Westberg said.