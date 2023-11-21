CL South’s Demirov scores 32 points in season-opening win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 20

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 66, Waukegan 61: At the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament, AJ Demirov poured in 32 points and added five rebounds and six steals to lead the the Gators (1-0) to a season-opening win against the Bulldogs.

Colten Hess (seven rebounds) and Christian Rohde (six rebounds) chipped in eight points apiece.

McHenry 94, Round Lake 31: At Woodstock’s Hoops for Healing Tournament, the Warriors (1-0) exploded for 37 first-quarter points in a win over the Panthers.

Caleb Jett scored 23 points, Hayden Stone had 18 and Adam Anwar tossed in 17. Carter Sites also finished in double figures with 11 points.

Alden Hebron 61, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 24: At Rockford, Nolan Vanderstappen had 16 points as the Giants (1-0) beat the Guardians in their season opener.

Ben Vole had 14 points, followed by Nick Heber with 12 and JP Stewart with 11.

York 66, Jacobs 46: At Palatine’s Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic, Ben Jurzak tallied 20 points for the Golden Eagles (0-1) in a loss to the Dukes.

Grayslake North 60, Woodstock 57: At Woodstock’s Hoops for Healing Tournament, Max Beard had a team-high 15 points for the Blue Streaks (0-1) in a loss to the Knights.

Sam Chapman had 13 points and Keaton Perkins and Spencer Cullum each had 11.

Pontiac 94, Marengo 25: At the Ottawa Dean Riley Tournament, Cody Castaneda led the Indians (0-1) with eight points in a season-opening loss.

Downers Grove South 62, Prairie Ridge 42: At Geneva’s Thanksgiving Tournament, the Wolves dropped their season opener to the Mustangs.

Wauconda 74, Cary-Grove 39: At Woodstock’s Hoops for Healing Tournament, the Trojans (0-1) fell to the Bulldogs in tournament action.

Kaneland 53, Woodstock North 47: At Woodstock’s Hoops for Healing Tournament, the Thunder (0-1) came up short in a loss to the Knights.

Girls basketball

Wauconda 61, Woodstock North 46: At the Wauconda Thanksgiving Tournament, Addy Saunders had 15 points as the Thunder (2-1) lost the championship game to the host Bulldogs.

Addi Rishling tossed in 10 points and Addy Crabill had eight.

Alden-Hebron 51, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 24: At Rockford, Rileigh Gaddini scored 11 points and Jessica Webber tossed in 10 to lead the Giants (3-1) to a nonconference win over the Guardians.

Olivia Klein and Hannah Reiter each had eight points.

Cary-Grove 47, Mundelein 37: At Cary, Emily Larry had 17 points and Sam Skerl chipped in 11 points and made two 3-pointers for the Trojans (3-1) in a nonconference win against the Mustangs.

Kennedy Manning added seven points for C-G.

Maine South 63, Crystal Lake Central 29: At the Buffalo Grove Bison Classic, the Tigers dropped to 0-3 with a loss to the Hawks.

Boys bowling

McHenry 3,218, Marengo 3,049: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Lee McClellan rolled a match-high 625 series for the Warriors in their win over the Indians.

McClellan had games of 185, 216 and 224. Payton Spratt had a 583 series and 226 high game.

Cody Stallings led Marengo with a 591 series and 247 high game.

Harvard 3,059, Plano 2,007: At Hometown Lanes in Plano, Keon Wanland had a 559 series for the Hornets in their win against the Reapers.

Gael Roman had a 554 series, followed by Dominick Santiago (543) and Logan Garafol (541). Roman had a high game of 216.