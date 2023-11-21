9th annual Stuff the Stocking for Zach fundraiser aims to raise more money than ever

Diane Brokaw and her son, Zach, who passed away in 2015. For the ninth annual "Stock the Stuffing for Zach" fundraiser, Brokaw said she is hoping raise $15,000. (Provided by Diane Brokaw)

Woodstock resident Diane Brokaw started her fundraiser, Stuff the Stocking for Zach, in 2015 after her 20-year-old son, Zach, died in a car crash after falling asleep behind the wheel. In that time, the campaign has grown from raising $3,000 in the first year to almost $14,000 last year.

“It’s basically word of mouth,” Brokaw said.

The 9th annual Stuff the Stocking for Zach fundraiser will be collecting donations until Jan. 10. Brokaw’s goal is to raise $15,000 this year.

The “share the love” giveaway will use 100% of the donations to surprise people with random acts of kindness, which Brokaw’s does somewhat spontaneously.

“I feel like Zach and God lead me to them,” she said.

Gift cards and cash are sent to people she sees struggling with financial problems like medical bills, veterinary bills, groceries and auto repairs. In past years, the donations have gone to veterans, people in recovery and senior citizens, Brokaw said.

Kingston Lanes in Woodstock will be hosting a fundraising event for Brokaw’s cause at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Black Wednesday Feather Party will have 50/50 raffles, a meat raffle and prizes. All raffle proceeds will be donated to Stuff the Stocking for Zach.

The bowling alley will be raffling off five turkeys and five hams. Brokaw will be raffling off a “party cart” at the event, she said.

Napoli Pizza in Woodstock and Wonder Lake will also be hosting a pizza fundraiser on Dec. 28 by donating 20% of order purchases to the cause when customers mention the fundraiser.

Last year, Brokaw used a portion of the funds to help Hurricane Ian victims in Fort Myers, Florida.

Fort Myers was a special place for Zach, since they spent many family vacations there, Brokaw said.

“It’s very near and dear to our hearts,” she said.

The severe effects of Hurricane Ian were still apparent five months later when Brokaw visited Fort Myers in February to distribute donations, she said.

“There were still people living in tents where their homes used to be,” she said. “It was pretty devastating.”

Last year’s donations helped a new mother who had to deliver her baby prematurely to start chemotherapy from Stage 4 breast cancer, helped cover funeral expenses and assisted residents of New Directions Sober Living in Crystal Lake.

Brokaw also distributed thousands of dollars in gift cards to local families, hospitality industry employees and volunteers at nonprofit organizations.

Zach Brokaw was an Eagle Scout and always believed in helping others, his mother said. She puts on the fundraiser in his memory while raising awareness of the dangers of drowsy driving.

“The rate of accidents from drowsy driving is unbelievable,” she said.

Donations can be sent to Diane Brokaw, P.O. Box 762, Wonder Lake, Illinois 60097 or through Zelle and PayPal at dianebrokaw@juno.com using the “sending to a friend” option. For more details, Brokaw can be reached at 815-276-4194.