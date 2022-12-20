This year’s Stuff the Stocking for Zach fundraiser will help hurricane victims in Fort Myers

The year Diane Brokaw of Wonder Lake started Stuff the Stocking for Zach fundraiser, named for her late son, she was able to raise $3,000 for donations and random acts of kindness.

Now in its seventh year, Diane Brokaw hopes to top last year’s $15,000 mark and said donations will focus on helping families impacted by the hurricane that hit the Fort Myers area.

Zach, Brokaw’s only child, died in a car crash in 2015 at the age of 20 when he fell asleep behind the wheel. Brokaw said she created the holiday fundraiser to both raise awareness about drowsy driving and also give back to the community in a way that can honor Zach’s memory.

The Fort Myers area was special to Zach, Brokaw said, as he spent family holidays there.

This past year’s kindness acts, which Brokaw conducted in February, included a zip line and skydiving outing for Boy Scouts, a dinner at New Directions Sober Living in Woodstock, and thousands of dollars in gift cards for local businesses and restaurants for families struggling financially, Brokaw said.

“There is just such a need everywhere,” Brokaw said. “Prices on food and gas, everything, are going up. Walking up to people handing them an envelope full of gift cards, some people cry when you do it.”

The Stock the Stuffing fundraiser – which does include an actual stocking for the donations people send in – helps Brokaw get through the holidays every year, she said, noting that between now and February, the fundraiser keeps her very busy and gives her something to focus on.

“The letters I receive, from complete strangers, telling me what a tremendous help donations have been, is inspiring,” Brokaw said. “It’s nice to know Zach is still being remembered and making a difference.”

Since Zach’s death, there has also been some progress to preventing drowsy drivers from going off the road, such as warning signs in cars and rumble strips on the center and side shoulders, Brokaw said.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report, 633 people were killed 2020 because of tired drivers.

Those interested in contributing to this year’s Stuff the Stocking for Zach fundraiser can contact Brokaw at 815-276-4194 or send donations to P.O. Box 762, Wonder Lake, IL 60097, or through Zelle or PayPal (using “send to a friend” option only) via dianebrokaw@juno.com.

Donations of any amount are appreciated and will be accepted through Jan. 10.