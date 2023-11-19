Raue Center presents on-camera acting masterclass with industry pros Dec. 9 to 10

The Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided)

The Raue Center for the Arts has announced an on-camera acting masterclass with Austin and Colleen Basis for those ages 14 to 18 on Dec. 9 and 10.

The two-day class will cover the basics of screen acting, including understanding key on-set terminology, performing for the camera and more.

Austin Basis is an actor, writer and producer who has worked with renowned actors and directors such as Al Pacino, Faye Dunaway, Ellen Burstyn, Harvey Keitel and Martin Landau. He has appeared on numerous TV shows, including “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Casual” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”

Colleen Basis is a Los Angeles-based acting coach. She has been an actor since age 8 and began teaching acting as a high school student. Her casting experience includes feature films and pilots, working with veteran casting directors Paul Weber, Jeff Meshel and Tracy Lilienfield.

For more information on this class, visit rauecenter.org.