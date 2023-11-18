Woodstock North erases 14-point deficit in final quarter: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 17

Girls basketball

Woodstock North 54, Rockford Jefferson 47: At Wauconda’s Turkey Tournament, the Thunder (2-0) overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter Friday with some help from sophomore Addy Crabill, who hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter.

Crabill led North with 21 points. Addy Saunders dropped in 12 points, and Caylin Stevens had six points.

Rockford Auburn 57, Marengo 40: At Burlington Central’s Mark Einwich Rockets Kick-Off Tournament, Dayna Carr and Gabby Gieske each scored 11 points to lead Marengo.

Hononegah 44, Huntley 37: At the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament in Carpentersville, the Red Raiders (0-2) led 25-16 at halftime but were unable to hold on against Hononegah.

Anna Campanelli paced Huntley with 15 points, while Aubrina Adamik and Paula Strzelecki each had seven points.

Willows Academy 53, Harvard 37: At the Harvard Turkey Shootout, Analyse Gomez led the Hornets in the loss with 11 points. Jackie Silva added eight points, and Ava Peceniak chipped in six.

Alden-Hebron 57, Portage Christian 10: At the Christian Life Academy Tournament, the Giants (1-0) opened the season with a win in blowout fashion.

Hannah Reiter led A-H with 15 points. Rileigh Gaddini followed closely with 14 points, and Jessica Webber chipped in with 13.