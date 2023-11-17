Man found dead near building in Johnsburg

A man was found dead alongside Johnsburg Road in Johnsburg on Tuesday morning, local police reported Friday.

Joseph Jagielski, 69, of the 2100 block of West Church Street in Johnsburg, “suffered a medical event leading to his death,” a Johnsburg Police news release said. No signs of physical trauma were observed.

Johnsburg police responded to a report at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday of a man on the ground alongside a building in the 2200 block of West Johnsburg Road. Medical personnel were requested and determined Jagielski was deceased at the scene, according to the release.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office and Johnsburg Police investigated and determined Jagielski had been walking back to his home from a local business to purchase groceries when he suffered the fatal medical event, the release said.

Separately, Johnsburg was the scene of a police standoff that began late Tuesday night, lasted about nine hours and resulted in the arrest of a local man who police say was armed and had shot a weapon inside his home before holding them at bay.