Johnsburg police standoff ends; man who shot gun inside house taken into custody

A heavy police presence remains in place in the area of Route 31 and Johnsburg Road on Wednesday, Nov. 15, as authorities say a man shot a gun inside a Johnsburg home and in engaged in a standoff with police. (Michelle Meyer)

A police standoff in Johnsburg has ended and a man has been removed from a home where authorities say he shot a gun and then held police at bay for more than nine hours.

Authorities had issued a dangerous situation alert and told residents to shelter in place in the area of Route 31 and Johnsburg Road, where a heavy police presence remained.

Johnsburg School District 12 canceled classes on Wednesday because of the police activity.

Local police, through the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, released information shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday saying that, at about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were dispatched to a home in the 2600 block of Fillmore road “for a man shooting a gun inside the house. Upon arrival, officers identified what they believed to be a mental health incident and a standoff began.”

The county SWAT team assisted.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert around midnight Tuesday night, advising of the police activity and a “dangerous situation” near the intersection of Hamlin Drive and Fillmore Road in Johnsburg’s Claremont Hills neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office and police in Johnsburg said the location remained an active scene after 5 a.m. Wednesday, though neither office confirmed the nature of the police activity.

People were advised to avoid the area until further notice.

The area in question is located north of the intersection of Johnsburg Road and Route 31.

District 12 put out a notice early Wednesday that, “due to an ongoing police matter in a neighborhood in our district, Johnsburg Schools will be closed today.”

The notice said more information would be released later Wednesday morning.

A preschool and day care center in the area, called I Am! I Can! Learning Center, has also closed as a precaution, a person there confirmed.

A neighbor on the same block, Gloria Trunek, said she was unaware of the police situation until about 6 a.m. Wednesday but after that heard what she thought was gunfire and then saw the SWAT team enter the home at about 8 a.m. Trunek said she later saw the officers leave the house and then remove their helmets.

Trunek said she didn’t know the residents of the home well but said a couple lived there and had been fixing up the house.

