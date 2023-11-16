Former Chicago Cubs hitting coach among special guests set for Johnsburg Oldtimers Club banquet

Former Cubs hitting coach John Mallee poses with his 2016 World Series ring during the Pub in the Park Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Lake in the Hills’ Sunset Park. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Johnsburg Oldtimers Club has announced plans for its 45th banquet on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Johnsburg Community Club.

Former Chicago Bull Bill Wennington, Jarrett Payton, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Walter Payton and Iowa Cubs hitting coach John Mallee are the guest speakers for the night. Mallee was the Chicago Cubs hitting coach during their 2016 World Series championship season.

Every year at its banquet, the Oldtimers Club announces two scholarship recipients, one for $4,000 ($1,000 a year for four years) and one for $1,500 (for one year).

The Oldtimers Club did not hold its banquet for two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, but brought it back last year. Johnsburg baseball players Jake Metze (four years) and Landon Banaczynski (one year) were the scholarship winners.

In the past, the Oldtimers Club has given donations to local boys leagues, girls softball leagues, boys and girls travel teams, Johnsburg High School’s athletic department and dugouts and upgrades to Johnsburg’s Tigers Field.

Club president Joe Majercik said they are trying to get 250 guests, some of whom are members and other who can buy tickets. Last year, 240 people attended.

“Coming off of COVID, we weren’t sure about attendance, but we had a great crowd,” Majercik said.

The banquet will have memorabilia raffles for those who are present. Former Cubs PA man Wayne Messmer will be the emcee as he has done for more than two decades.

Majercik said the money for the scholarships comes from ticket sales for the banquet along with donations from local businesses.

“We get a lot of donations from businesses,” Majercik said. “We have a tiered system they can donate at different levels. Something new we’re starting is a category where people can make donations in memory of someone. We’re seeing a demand for that and we created that category.”