Wilcox’s Woodstock office to serve as Toys for Tots collection point

For more information about the Toys for Tots program, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycyekrxj.

The legislative office of state Sen. Craig Wilcox will serve as a collection site for the annual U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign. New, unwrapped toys and other gifts for children of all ages will be collected through Friday, Dec. 8.

Collections will be accepted from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Wilcox’s office, 209 N. Benton St., Woodstock.

Local collection campaigns take place annually in more than 800 communities across all 50 states. Once all toys are collected from drop-off locations, coordinators and local social welfare agencies, church groups and other community agencies distribute toys to less fortunate children.

Requests for toys can be made at toysfortots.org/request-a-toy.