Letter: Do you really want a draft dodger in the White House?

My fellow vets, I was drafted March 9, 1970. I had by then two skull fractures as a kid, one in 1956 and one in 1959. My doctor gave me a letter for the draft board to give me a deferment. I did not use it.

Despite being my parents’ only child, my dad, who was a WWII vet, said go, Sullivan Brothers policy is no excuse. So I want all of my fellow vets from ‘65-’75 to think about BONE SPUR TRUMP who left us. Do you really want a draft dodger in the White House? By the way Trump’s bone spur left after the draft ended. Imagine that. By the way my friend of 65 years is a Silver Star, best friend at my wedding in ‘74 and HATES TRUMP! Think about that when you vote in NOVEMBER!

Carl Hurtig

Crystal Lake