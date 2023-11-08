Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to attempted filming child sexual abuse, auto theft, gets 15-year prison term

A Crystal Lake man accused of filming a child engaging in a sexual act and auto theft pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge and was sentenced to prison.

Luis Angel Gonzalez-Garcia, 20, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to attempted child pornography, a Class 1 felony, and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Gonzalez-Garcia was initially charged in 2021 with Class X child pornography that carries a term up to 30 years in prison. He also is required to register as a sex offender for a lifetime.

He also pleaded guilty Wednesday in two cases of auto theft and was sentenced to five years on each count to be served concurrently with the 10-year sentence, court records show.

He is required to serve 50% of his sentences and will receive credit for 775 days credit in the McHenry County jail since his arrest.

He will be on mandatory supervised release for a year and a half after he is released from prison.

In exchange for his pleas, several charges were dismissed including additional auto theft offenses, domestic battery, battery, mob action, battery causing harm and battery making physical contact.

Gonzalez-Garcia was accused of stealing a red Toyota Corolla on Sept. 24, 2021, in Cary; a black 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe from the driveway of a home in Crystal Lake on Aug. 18, 2021; and a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe on Sept. 24, 2021, according to indictments filed in McHenry County court.

In a bond hearing last year, Assistant McHenry County State’s Attorney Brian Miller said Gonzalez-Garcia stole the vehicles as part of a gang-affiliated auto theft effort in Chicago. The vehicles were resold or repurposed. Miller also said one of the stolen vehicles was used in the commission of a murder.

Miller said the mob action charge, from Sept. 14, 2021, is related to an alleged beating on church property that resulted in the loss of a “large portion” of the victim’s right ear, court documents show.