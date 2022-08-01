Crystal Lake man facing several charges denied bond reduction

A McHenry County judge Friday denied reducing the bond of a Crystal Lake man accused of filming a child engaging in a sexual act, auto theft and a other misdemeanor and felony charges among seven separate cases.
Luis A. Gonzalez-Garcia, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, 19, is being held in McHenry County Jail on $245,000 bond, $240,000 is on the felony cases and $5,000 on misdemeanors.
The bond was initially set at $300,000 when he was taken into custody on Sept. 25, 2021. Because some charges are misdemeanors, the amount of bond on those misdemeanors is reduced the longer he stays in jail.
His attorney Thomas Carroll argued Friday to lower his bond saying he is not a flight risk, has ties to the community and could not afford the 10% of his current bond which requires he post $24,500. Carroll asked the bond be reduced to $100,000, which Judge James Cowlin denied.
In asking the defense attorney’s motion be denied, Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller said Gonzalez-Garcia is facing “a slew of charges.”
In addition to the two counts of child pornography, Class X felonies, he is charged in separate cases with auto theft, Class 3 felony; domestic battery, battery, Class A misdemeanors; mob action, a Class 4 felony; battery causing harm and battery making physical contact, Class A misdemeanors. He also is charged with auto theft, a Class 3 felony, theft and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, according to indictments filed in the McHenry County courthouse.
If convicted on the most serious Class X child pornography charges he faces between six and 30 years in prison.
Gonzalez-Garcia is accused of stealing a red Toyota Corolla from Cary on Sept. 24, 2021, a black 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe from the driveway of a home in Crystal Lake on Aug. 18, 2021, and a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe on Sept. 24, 2021, according to indictments filed in the McHenry County courthouse.
Miller said during the bond hearing that Gonzalez-Garcia stole the vehicles as part of a gang-affiliated auto theft effort in Chicago. The vehicles were then resold or re-purposed. Miller also said one of the stolen vehicles was used in the commission of a murder.
Miller said the mob action charge, from Sept. 14, 2021, is related to an alleged beating on church property that resulted in the loss of a “large portion” of the victim’s right ear, court documents show.
“He is a flight risk and has a long criminal history,” Miller said.
In denying the bond reduction Cowlin said “I believe he is a threat to society.”
Gonzalez-Garcia is next due in court on Aug. 10.