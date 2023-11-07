November 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Crystal Lake South to celebrate IHSA state champion boys soccer team Wednesday

Gators will be celebrated in school’s theater starting at 6 p.m.

By Michal Dwojak
Crystal Lake South players celebrate winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship soccer match against Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Hoffman Estates High School.

Crystal Lake South will host a celebration honoring its state champion boys soccer team Wednesday in the school’s theater starting at 6 p.m.

The school will honor the Gators after they defeated Peoria Notre Dame 2-1 on Saturday to win the Class 2A state championship. The state trophy was the program’s third in the past six years, two of those state championships.

The Gators won a share of the Fox Valley Conference title during the season and went on to win a regional, sectional and supersectional title. South took down Rochester 1-0 in the state semifinals to reach the title game Saturday.