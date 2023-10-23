Crystal Lake Park District asks for community input on Hill Farm Park renovation

Demolition of the century-old barn at Hill Farm Park is approved by the Crystal Lake Park District board. (Michelle Meyer)

The Crystal Lake Park District is looking for community input on how to revamp the Hill Farm Park once a century-old barn is demolished.

The more than-100-year-old barn on the park property will be demolished soon once the park district gets their “ducks in a row,” said Amy Olson, Park District manager of park planning and development.

“It’s an old barn and it’s got some issues with it.”

The 4.3-acre park and barn property was obtained by the park district in 1972. The barn has extensive structural and safety problems and would cost “a few million dollars” to save, Olsen said.

The Crystal Lake Park District board of commissioners approved the demolition last month. Olsen said she explored multiple options from giving away the barn’s wood to rehabilitating or relocating the barn.

Hill Farm Park, at 705 Barlina Road, has a playground, picnic area and is home to the Barlina House Preschool and the Crystal Lake Park District Police. Rentable garden plots are popular among residents and sell out every year, Olsen said.

A public meeting to gather community input will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Crystal Lake Main Beach Pavilion. Residents also can fill out an online form to provide ideas on what renovations they would like to see made to the park.

The meeting will be an open house where residents can converse with park district staff and provide ideas. Possibilities will be presented on idea boards to get people brainstorming, but nothing is set in stone, Olsen said, “just to give people a flavor of what the possibilities could be without putting too many words in their mouths.”

The goal is to apply for a grant once the park district has an idea of what residents would like to do with the space. Olsen hopes to have a plan ready for grant applications by winter or early spring.

“In order to apply for a grant, you have to have some work done in advance,” she said.

Olsen said she has some ideas such as raised garden beds and a sheltered picnic area. Resident feedback has included dog parks and fitness areas. Other ideas that were listed in park district documents include an outdoor movie screen, a farmers market structure and a disc golf course.

After gathering community input, the park district will develop a master plan and present the ideas to get further input on design and details from residents.

“It’s not a one-and-done community input meeting,” Olsen said. “It’s going to be a process.”