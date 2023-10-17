Man accused of tricking Algonquin woman to send $5K, credit card, driver’s license, social security numbers

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chicago man accused of impersonating a lawyer and tricking an 88-year-old Algonquin woman into sending him $5,000 through Zelle, according to the criminal complaint on file in the McHenry County courthouse.

Ronnie Ross, 36, of the 11100 block of South Princeton Avenue, is charged with aggravated theft of an elderly person of between $300 and $10,000, a Class 2 felony; wire fraud; and false personation of an attorney, according to the complaint filed Friday.

If convicted on a Class 2 felony, Ross could face between three and seven years in prison, but the charge also is probational.

Ross is accused of being “under concealment of another subject’s stolen identity and impersonating legitimate attorneys” on March 20 and deceiving the woman into sending two separate Zelle payments of $2,570 and $2,430, records show.

Ross also is accused of tricking the alleged victim into sending him her credit cards, driver’s license and social security number via the telephone, according to the complaint.