Lake in the Hills man pleads guilty to possessing child sexual abuse images, gets 2 years probation

A Lake in the Hills man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing child sexual abuse images on a computer and was sentenced to two years of sex offender probation and must register as a sex offender for life.

David Couzins, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography film/photos, a Class 3 felony. In exchange for entering into the negotiated plea, eight additional counts of the same charge were dismissed, according to records in the McHenry County courthouse.

A Class 3 felony typically carries a sentencing range of two to five years in prison and also is probational. It also carries fines of up to $100,000.

Couzins is required to follow all rules of the Sex Offender Registry including that he not be with children under the age of 18 unsupervised and he must stay away from school properties and buildings, Judge James Cowlin said during the sentencing hearing.

He also must pay $4,013 in fines and fees, undergo sex offender treatment and be tested for sexually transmitted diseases, Cowlin said.

He is accused of having images on his computer between February and November of 2019 of people he knew or should have known to be under the age of 18 in lewd exhibition, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Neubauer said.