Moderate injuries reported in Woodstock head-on crash Tuesday

The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on crash on Tuesday suffered what were considered non-life threatening injuries, a Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman said.

Firefighters were called at about 11 a.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Mason Hill Road in unincorporated Woodstock. When firefighters arrived, they found a passenger car and a truck had been involved in a head-on collision, according to district spokesman Alex Vucha.

The adult female driver of the car was evaluated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with moderate injuries. Two adult males in the box truck told firefighters they were not injured, Vucha said.

Mason Hill Road was closed in both directions for about 25 minutes while firefighters were cleaning up the scene, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.