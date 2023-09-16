McHenry County police reports for the week of Sept. 3, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Sept. 3 through Sept. 9. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Donald J. Peters, 34, of the zero to 100 block of Linden Court, Cary, was charged Friday, Sept. 8, with soliciting child pornography from a child younger than 13, grooming and two counts of child luring.
Cary
Nicholas A. Baenen, 33, of the zero to 100 block of Hampton Street, Cary, was charged Friday, Sept. 8, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Richard A. Koranda, 61, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Sept. 8, with criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.
Ethan P. Doble, 23, of the 1000 block of Colony Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Sept. 8, with theft of more than $500.
Crystal Lake
Frank B. X. Held, 22, of the 7500 block of Foxfire Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, Sept. 3, with aggravated battery to a police officer, three counts of battery and resisting a police officer.
Jonathan B. Jaimes, 22, of the 700 block of Carlisle Drive, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Sept. 4, with aggravated battery in a public place.
Joshua L. Judd, 41, of the 200 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Sept. 8, with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of psilocybin, possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, possession of any amount of LSD, and possession of any amount of cocaine.
Anthony K. Samojla, 40, of the 9800 block of Aberdeen Drive, Huntley, was charged Saturday, Sept. 9, with possession of cocaine.
Christopher D. Blatzheim, 50, of the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue, McHenry, was charged Saturday, Sept. 9, with aggravated battery to a paramedic, endangering the life or health of a child, theft of property worth less than $500 and reckless driving.
Harvard
Tianna C. McKinnon, 25, of the 1300 block of Northfield Court, Harvard, was charged Monday, Sept. 4, with aggravated battery to a police officer, battery and resisting a police officer.
William J. Murphy, 39, of the 500 block of Central Parkway, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 5, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Adrian K. Clark, 36, of the 11900 block of Robb Court, Huntley, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 5, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Latasha M. Eagletail, 41, of the 700 block of West Washington Street, Harvard, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 5, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Brandon C. Warren, 27, of the 11N900 block of Hilltop Drive, Elgin, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 6, with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.
McHenry
Tyler J. Diehl, 26, of the 800 block of Village Quarter Road, West Dundee, was charged Thursday, Sept. 7, with retail theft with a previous conviction.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Garay-Peralta, 22, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego, was charged Sunday, Sept. 3, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, mob action, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Arnulfo Garay, 47, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego, was charged Sunday, Sept. 3, with mob action and two counts of battery.
Arnulfo Garay-Peralta, 26, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego, was charged Sunday, Sept. 3, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and mob action.
Juan R. Contreras, 31, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego, was charged Sunday, Sept. 3, with mob action.
Frank B. X. Held, 22, of the 7500 block of Foxfire Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, Sept. 3, with two counts of aggravated battery to a corrections officer, resisting or obstructing a corrections officer, two counts of battery and resisting a corrections officer.
Timothy R. Winograd, 35, of the 1200 block of Croyden Street, Spring Grove, was charged Monday, Sept. 4, with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, four counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Oscar Arreola, 27, of the 1700 block of Walnut Drive, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 6, with attempting to defraud a drug or alcohol screening test.
Spring Grove
James E. Zavorski, 30, of the 3000 block of Kinley Boulevard, McHenry, was charged Friday, Sept. 8, with possession of cocaine, driving under the influence of drugs, disobeying a traffic control signal, driving on a suspended license, disobeying a traffic control device and illegal stopping or standing where prohibited.
Woodstock
Derrick K. Lindsey Jr., 34, of the 500 block of Lake Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Sept. 8, with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.