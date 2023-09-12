Woodstock VFW closes its hall but will remain active

The Woodstock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5040 has moved out of its Throop Street location.

VFW Cmdr. Fred Strauss said focusing on the bar that operated in that location took away from the VFW’s goals of helping veterans.

He also said the rent was too high for the VFW.

“The bar was a distraction,” Strauss said. “We could not afford the rent.”

Strauss said the bar wasn’t particularly lucrative, either.

“We did not make enough as a bar,” Strauss said. “The bar portion ... was somewhat unsustainable.”

Even without a physical building, Strauss said the VFW will continue to be active in the Woodstock community.

“Only the bar has closed,” Strauss said. “We’re still a fully functional post.”

Strauss said the VFW is very involved in running Woodstock Memorial Day festivities, among other activities in the community.

Previously, the VFW sold its 240 N. Throop St. building in 2015 to Woodstock real estate agent Arturo Flores, who runs Flores Banquets in part of the building.

The Woodstock VFW had moved to another location on Main Street and then moved back into the Throop Street building in 2018.

The VFW will be hosting its meetings at the Dorr Township building, starting Monday, Sept. 18.

Dorr Township Supervisor Susan Brokaw said the township is happy to host the VFW meetings now that the building has closed.

“We were very open to them meeting,” Brokaw said. “It’s hard to say no to veterans.”

Flores said he found a new tenant to move into the building who is planning to run a second banquet facility in the old VFW space.

“Immediate plans will be events,” Flores said.

Strauss said the VFW is looking for a new home. It is working with the Woodstock Marine Corps League and American Legion to form an American Veterans Alliance group that would serve McHenry County veterans and their families.

“We’ve been doing that for months,” Strauss said.