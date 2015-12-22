Woodstock VFW Post 5040 sells building to banquet business

WOODSTOCK – The Woodstock VFW Post 5040 has sold its building at 240 N. Throop St., Cmdr. Jason Moody said.

The new building owners, Flores Banquets Inc., plan to rent out the space on the second floor for events starting in early January, and lease out space on the first floor to the VFW for the next six months, Teresa Flores said.

Teresa Flores and her husband Arturo Flores, Woodstock residents and real estate agents with offices in Woodstock and Harvard, said Flores Banquets is a new business project for them.

“We can host any type of event, from parties to concerts to seminars to Zumba to just about any need that Woodstock and McHenry County residents might have,” Arturo Flores said.

Teresa Flores said the upper level, which is the space they’ll initially be renting out for events, is about 2,800 square feet with a bar and stage area. It can hold about 200 to 250 people, she said.

The building also has a bar and kitchen on the first floor, and about 1,000 feet of office space, Teresa Flores said.

She said the building will need some cosmetic work, and they are working on updating the building.

The closing sale was Dec. 17, and the building sold for $295,000, she said.

“Mainly our goal is to make it one of the most sought-out venues in Woodstock for any type of event,” Arturo Flores said, adding that they hope to add more services, such as catering, in the future.

He said they are flexible with the cost to rent the space and will base it on the situation.

The Woodstock City Council at its Dec. 1 meeting approved for the business to receive a Class 5A liquor license, which allows liquor, beer and wine to be sold in banquet halls.

The vote was unanimous, with council member Mike Turner absent and council member Dan Hart recusing himself because by law people who hold liquor licenses are not allowed to vote on issuing one.

The Woodstock VFW has been looking to downsize and build a stronger community presence, Moody has said.

He said the VFW still is open and doing business as it continues to look for a new location in Woodstock.