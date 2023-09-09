McHenry County felony report for week of Aug. 27, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Aug. 27 through Sept. 2. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Louis G. Geanakoplos, 31, of the 1000 block of Medford Avenue, South Elgin, was charged Sunday, Aug. 27, with possession of 3.1 grams of psilocybin and speeding.
Scott D. Krueger, 50, of the 300 block of Country Lane, Algonquin, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 30, with 17 counts of reproducing or distributing child pornography of a child younger than 13, three counts of reproducing or distributing child pornography of a child younger than 18, 18 counts of possession of child pornography of children younger than 13, and seven counts of possession of child pornography of children younger than 18.
Joyce C. McFadden, 75, of the 12800 block of Tahoe Drive, Huntley, was charged Friday, Sept. 1, with aggravated battery in a public place.
Ramiro Sauceda Jr., 22, of the 100 block of Memory Lane, Carpentersville, was charged Thursday, Aug. 31, with theft of $500 to $10,000.
Tyler J. Diehl, 26, of the 1100 block of Benton Drive, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 30, with retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth less than $300.
Kamil S. Staszel, 25, of the 4100 block of North Ottawa Avenue, Norridge, was charged Friday, Sept. 1, with theft of more than $5,000 from a person older than 60 and theft of $500 to $10,000.
Illinois Department of Conservation
Daniel J. Aronson, 43, of the 3400 block of Blake Boulevard, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 30, with possession of less than 15 grams each of hydrocodone and dextroamphetamine, operating an uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Thomas K. Barr, 53, of the 1300 block of 18th Street, Zion, was charged Thursday, Aug. 31, with failing to report a change of address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act, being a child sex offender in a public park, driving with a revoked license, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with expired registration.
Natalie M. Navarre, 42, of the 1300 block of 18th Street, Zion, was charged Thursday, Aug. 31, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, possession of open alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving a vehicle with expired registration.
Pedro Bustamante Jr., 31, of the zero to 100 block of Sierra Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 30, with aggravated driving under the influence without a driver’s license, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of open alcohol by the driver, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and driving with a revoked license.
Justin L. Thomas, 31, of the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue, Waukegan, was charged Monday, Aug. 28, with possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Alisa Velcu, 32, of the 6100 block of St. Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, Washington, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 29, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Sean L. Grendel, 50, of the 4000 block of Lillian Street, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 30, with failing to register his vehicle as required by the Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.
Ionel Tomescu, 30, of the 7700 block of North Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, was charged Friday, Sept. 1, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Miclescu Lovenza, 26, of the 7700 block of North Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, was charged Friday, Sept. 1, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Jeffrey C. Robertson, 37, of the 500 block of Lake Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, Sept. 2, with possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Nathan A. Greer, 38, of the 500 block of Fisher Avenue, Rockford, was charged Monday, Aug. 28, with aggravated battery in a public place, two counts of domestic battery and violating an order of protection.
Leonard D. Thomas, 36, of the 2500 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Aug. 31, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Alexandra E. Forbes, 34, of the 400 block of West Jackson Street, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Aug. 31, with possession of 29.65 grams of heroin.