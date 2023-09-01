Algonquin man, 50, charged with 45 counts of child pornography

An Algonquin man was charged with 45 counts of child pornography on Thursday and was being held in the McHenry County jail on $500,000 bond, records show.

Scott Krueger, 50, of the 300 block of Country Lane, was charged with 17 counts of reproducing/distributing child pornography of children younger than 13, Class X felonies. He also was charged with child pornography/exhibit, reproduce, disseminate film/video, photo of a person younger than 18, and possession of child pornography of children younger than 13, according to the criminal complaint.

A conviction on a Class X felony can carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. If convicted on the Class X felonies, he could face consecutive sentencing.

He is accused of possessing photographs, video tapes and images on a computer depicting child pornography of children he knew or “reasonably should have known” to be under the ages of 13 and 18 on various dates in 2020 and 2021, according to the complaint.

As of late Thursday, Krueger did not have an attorney listed in his case. He is due in court for a bond hearing Tuesday.

To be released from the county jail he must post $50,000, 10% of his bond.