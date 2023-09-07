Fire northeast of Johnsburg leaves home uninhabitable

A Pistakee Highlands home northeast of Johnsburg was left uninhabitable following a fire Wednesday evening, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said.

Crews responded about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a reported house fire in the 5800 block of Fox Lake Road in unincorporated McHenry County, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived within six minutes to find a one-story, single-family home with smoke coming from the attic, according to the release.

The home’s occupants had escaped the house prior to crews’ arrival but firefighters conducted a search to make sure, the fire district said. They also began an interior attack on the fire, containing it to the attic.

Smoke and water damage, however, left the home uninhabitable, according to the release.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fox Lake and Spring Grove fire protection districts provided assistance at the scene, and the Wonder Lake and Wauconda fire districts covered McHenry Township Fire Protection District’s calls while the fire was being handled.