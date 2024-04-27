McHenry baseball rips 20 hits in win over Yorkville: Northwest Herald sports roundup Saturday, April 27

Baseball

McHenry 18, Yorkville 12: At Yorkville, the Warriors (19-4) ripped 20 hits on their way to a nonconference win over the Foxes for their fifth consecutive victory.

Payton Sensabaugh was 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs for McHenry.

Jack Stecker was 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Owen Micklinghoff was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Ryan Nagel was 4 for 5 with an RBI and four runs.

Donovan Christman and Connor McLean each added two RBIs and Kaden Wasniewski struck out three batters over two innings to finish the game.

McHenry scored eight runs in its last three at-bats to get the win.

Grayslake Central 9, Woodstock North 2: At Grayslake, Cade Blaksley had an RBI and Brady Rogers was 1 for 3 with a run as the Thunder (5-15-1) lost to the Rams.

Von Steuben 13, Woodstock North 7: At Grayslake, Rogers drove in two runs as the Thunder lost to the Panthers in a nonconference game.

Blaksley, Ethan Anderson, Tristan Schaffter and Dillon Morrison each had an RBI for North.

Grayslake North 8, Johnsburg 4: At Johnsburg, Kaeden Frost was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Skyhawks (4-19) in their loss to the Knights.

Frost had a double and three of Johnsburg’s four hits.

Marengo 15, Indian Creek 0: At Marengo, Michael Kirchhoff, Quinn Lechner and Andrew Johnson homered as the Indians (17-8) defeated the Timberwolves in a nonconference game.

Kirchhoff was 2 for 2 with four RBIs, while Johnson knocked in three runs and Lechner was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Grant Aubry and Caden Oine each drove in two runs and Cody Stallings was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs.

Alden-Hebron 2-6, Winnebago 12-1: At Winnebago, the Giants (5-7) came back strong in the second game to get a split in the nonconference doubleheader with the Indians.

Ben Vole threw 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and one run, Nolan Vanderstappen finished with 2 2/3 innings and six strikeouts.

Jared Cunningham was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Wyatt Armbrust had two RBIs and Spencer Zaccone was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

Zaccone and Cunningham each drove in a run in the opener.

Hampshire vs. Woodstock: The game was canceled early when a minivan crashed into the back of Hampshire’s dugout.

Three children, ages 12 to 13, were in the vehicle and transported to a hospital with “minor to moderate” injuries. No one outside of the vehicle was struck.

Softball

Marian Central 2-2, Chicago Christian 1-10: At Palos Heights, Christine Chimel threw 13 2/3 innings for the day as the Hurricanes (9-9-1, 3-2) split their Chicagoland Christian Conference twinbill with the Knights.

Kaylie Kowalsky was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Holly Garrelts 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Chimel struck out 13 and allowed five hits with no walks for the win.

In the second game, Chimel had 12 strikeouts, but took the loss. Garrelts was 3 for 4 with a triple and two runs. Chimel was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Lockport 5, Marengo 1: At Lockport, Kylie Jensen was 2 for 3 with a run as the Indians lost to the Porters in a nonconference game.

Lake Zurich 10, Marengo 8: At Lockport, Josze Christiansen was 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the Indians (17-5) lost to the Bears.

Lilly Kunzer was 2 for 5 with an RBI, Mia Feldt had two RBIs, Marissa Young drove in a run and Emily White was 1 for 1 and scored three runs.

DeKalb 17, Burlington Central 7: At DeKalb, Anna Sanders was 2 for 4 with a solo homer as the Rockets lost to the Barbs in nonconference action.

Mei Shirokawa was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Antonina Garcia was 2 for 2 with and RBI and Kelsey Covey drove in two.

Burlington Central 13, Whitewater 3: At DeKalb, Danielle Durckel was 3 for 3 with three RBIs as the Rockets (12-12) beat the Whippets in their nonconference game.

Sanders was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs. Shirokawa was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Kendall Glonek had two RBIs and Mia Lindquist was 2 for 2 with two runs.

Isabelle Reed struck out six batters in six innings without a walk.

Girls Track and Field

Palmyra (Wis.) Relays: Sahanna Doherty won the long and triple jumps as Richmond-Burton won the meet with 130 points, edging out Clinton with 123.

Jasmine McCaskel (100 meters), Emerson Wold (800) and Alexia Spatz (1,600) had individual firsts for the Rockets.

R-B’s 4x800 team of Wold, Pola Frys, Savannah Wells and Mya Wisniewski took first.

McCaskel was second in the 200, Doherty and Kaylin Lotz finished 3-4 in the 400 and Wells was third in the 800.

R-B’s 4x200 team of Kristina DeLeon, London Oudshoorn, Madelyn Peterie and Sophia Komar took second. Komar also was second to Doherty in triple jump.

Palatine Relays: Sarina Acheatel led Jacobs with a fourth in the high jump at the 11-team meet. Carly Uehlein was sixth in the discus.

Boys Track and Field

Palmyra (Wis.) Relays: Logan Molczan won the long and triple jumps at Richmond-Burton ran away with the title with 180 1/2 points. Edgar was second with 96.

Jack Martens (100), Max Loveall (200), Oscar Bonilla (800), Gavin McInnis (1,600) and Riley Shea (discus) won individual events for the Rockets.

Martens, Loveall, Ethan Hile and Nick Kyes won the 4x100 relay.

Noah Gammel took second in the 300 intermediate hurdles and ran with Nick Kyes, Joe Kyes and Bonilla to take second in the 4x400.

Owen Weinfurtner (3,200) took second, Joe Kyes (400), Angus McClellan (3,200) and Tanner Thompson (high jump) had thirds, Tristen Miller (800) was fourth and Shea (shot put) was fifth.

Palatine Relays: Jacobs’ Isaac Pepin took second in the 1,600 and Matt Andreano was third in the 3,200 to lead the Golden Eagles to seventh in the 12-team meet with 30 points.

Carson Goehring was fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 high hurdles. Prince Barnes was sixth in discus.

Khristos Oludimu, Jackson Cook, Henry Beyer and Vince Calatanotto took second in the 4x200.