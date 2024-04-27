NFL Draft: Crystal Lake South grad Trevor Keegan selected by Philadelphia Eagles in fifth round

ol38 Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, a Crystal Lake South grad, runs a drill at the NFL combine in March 2024, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/AP)

Trevor Keegan waited most of two rounds of Saturday’s third day of the NFL Draft before learning he was heading to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound guard, a 2019 Crystal Lake South graduate, was the 172nd overall pick, the 37th of the fifth round.

Keegan was a durable, integral part of Michigan’s offensive line for three seasons, where he made 37 starts and played on the Wolverines’ 2024 CFP national championship team.

Keegan, along with many of the draft-eligible Wolverines, returned for the 2023 season because they felt like they had unfinished business after losing in the 2022 CFP semifinals.

MIchigan defeated Washington 34-13 on Jan. 8 for the CFP championship as the Wolverines put the game away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Keegan was a standout player at South, where he became the first Gator in school history to play varsity as a freshman. He was a two-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team player and one of the most recruited players in McHenry County area history, with more than 30 NCAA Division I offers.

Keegan was the ninth Wolverine taken in the draft. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who starred in high school at Nazareth, went 10th overall to Minnesota.

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (49th, Carolina) and defensive back Mike Sainristil (50th, Washington) went back-to-back in the second round on Friday. Linebacker Junior Colson went 69th to reunite with former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Later in the third, running back Blake Corum (83rd, Los Angeles Rams), Roman Wilson (84th) Pittsburgh and guard Zak Zinter (85th, Cleveland) went back-to-back-to-back. Tight end AJ Barnum was taken 121st (fourth round) by Seattle.