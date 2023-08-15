Crystal Lake man whose trial ended in a mistrial, pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

A Crystal Lake man, whose trial last year ended in a mistrial after jurors could not reach an unanimous verdict, pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a child in 2015 and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Jonathan A. Gomes, 37, arrested in 2020, was initially charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, Class X felonies, as well as four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child, Class 2 felonies, according to McHenry County court records.

On Tuesday he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 18, a Class 2 felony. The charge carried a possible prison sentence of three to seven years but was also probational.

The remaining charges – which could have sent him to prison for 30 years or more – were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

He must register as a sex offender for life, Judge Tiffany Davis said in handing down his sentence. He must also pay about $4,500 in fines and fees, according to sentencing documents.

“I hope you know what a terrible person you are and I hope one day people will know you are not so innocent.” — Victim during sentencing hearing

The judge found Gomes had no other prior criminal history and is likely to comply with terms of the probation, including having no unsupervised contact with minors except for one person he is related to. He also is required obtain a sex offender evaluation and receive counseling, is restricted from leaving the state without permission and is not allowed to possess firearms, Davis said.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim took the stand and read an impact statement, telling Gomes they hated him and he “broke” them and “ruined” them “for life.”

“I hope you know what a terrible person you are and I hope one day people will know you are not so innocent,” the victim said.

During the trial in November, Assistant State’s Attorney Tyler Mikan said Gomes “crossed the line” in attempts to control the child when he allegedly sexually abused and assaulted them, Mikan said.

The child was in second grade when the assaults allegedly began and they reported it when they were 12, Mikan said during the trial.

Gomes was allegedly checking the child for signs of self harm and told the child not to tell anyone what he was doing, Mikan said.

In referring to trial testimony and video-recorded interviews between the child and a therapist at the Child Advocacy Center for McHenry County shown to jurors, Mikan said the child has no “motivation” to lie and no reason to “destroy” their life by bringing such allegations to authorities.

Gomes attorney, George Kililis, declined to comment after the hearing.