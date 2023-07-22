McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes open for business

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes Store owner Kristina Dillard along with husband, Nick, hang the sign for their tiny shop, Sub Urban Design, during the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes in downtown McHenry on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)