Illinois Supreme Court expected to issue opinion in cashless bail case

Illinois State Attorney General Kwame Raoul in 2021 in Joliet. After Thomas Cunnington, chief judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit ruled last year that the cashless bail provision of the SAFE-T Act was unconstitutional, Raoul appealed his ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court. The court is expected to issue an opinion on Tuesday. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)