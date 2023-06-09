McHenry Shores boil order over after system fixed

The water boil advisory for residents in the McHenry Shores neighborhood of McHenry has been lifted as of Friday afternoon.

The boil oder was enacted after a control system failure Thursday morning, according to a representative of its private water provider.

McHenry Shores residents used a community Facebook page to report the water outage on Thursday morning. Reports ranged from no water coming from their taps to a trickle.

“We noticed poor water pressure about 9 a.m. Asked a couple neighbors and they also were having problems,” Michele Rosa Lechner, a resident on Hilltop Lane, said in a Facebook message to a reporter.

The system “very unexpectedly had a control system failure causing low pressure/no water,” Aqua Illinois Inc. Illinois Director of Operations Andy Price wrote in a mid-morning Thursday email to the Northwest Herald. “We have made the repair, and the system is recharging as we speak.”

According to a text message sent to customers Thursday after the outage advising of the boil order, “Customers may experience low pressure to a complete loss of service” from the failure.

The text also advised residents to use only boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food “until further notice.”