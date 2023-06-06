Stabbing victim, man shot by Harvard police identified

The McHenry County Coroner identified Tuesday two people killed - one by police – following a domestic disturbance call Saturday in Harvard.

According to police, officers were called about 11:36 p.m. to the 700 block of Dewey Street where officers found Daniel Alvarado-Aguilar, 33, allegedly armed with a knife over the top of a woman.

When he refused to drop the knife, he was shot by an officer, according to reports.

The woman, identified as Elizabeth Alvarado-Garcia, 24, of Harvard, was pronounced dead in route to Harvard Mercy Hospital.

Both autopsies were performed Monday, according to a news release from Coroner Michael Rein. Preliminary findings show Alvarado-Garcia died from sharp force injuries and Alvarado-Aguilar from sharp force injuries and a gunshot wound, according to information from the coroner.

Toxicology reports are pending for both.

A GoFundMe, Funeral Expenses for Elizabeth Alvarado, was set up for the family on Tuesday, her brother Noe Mercado confirmed.

Harvard Chief of Police Tyson Bauman said officers had not been called to the home previously.

McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation, Bauman said, adding he hoped to have results from the investigation later this week.