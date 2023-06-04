Harvard Police shoot, kill man during fatal domestic stabbing attack

A man who was stabbing a woman to death was shot and killed by a Harvard police officer late Saturday night, according to a release from Chief Tyson Bauman.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither he nor the stabbing victim has been identified by police, pending autopsies, Bauman said in an interview.
Police were called at 11:26 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Dewey Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers arriving to the call found the man armed with a knife over the top of a woman, according to the report.
Police commanded the man to drop the knife, which he refused, and an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man, according to the report.
Paramedics were called and lifesaving measures were performed at the scene, according to police. The woman was taken to Harvard Mercy Hospital were she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
The officer who shot the man is on administrative leave pending the shooting investigation, Bauman said Sunday.
Five officers responded to the initial domestic disturbance call, he said.
“We were heavily staffed because of Milk Days” Harvard’s annual community festival, which concludes Sunday, Bauman said.
He believes it is the first officer-involved fatal shooting in at least the last 25 years, Bauman said.
McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team (MIAT) is handling the shooting investigation, according to the release.