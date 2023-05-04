Man found in Fox River in McHenry identified by coroner’s office as missing man

The McHenry County coroner identified a body found in the Fox River near McHenry as a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

The body of Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, of McHenry, was found at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday just off shore in the river near the 2000 block of South Fernwood Lane in McHenry, according to a news release from Coroner Michael Rein.

An autopsy was planned for Thursday, according to the release.

A boater on the river noticed the male subject in the water and notified authorities, according to a release Wednesday from the McHenry Police Department.

Guzman-Perez was last seen on the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue in McHenry on April 22, according to a previous release from McHenry police. After his disappearance, dozens of volunteers covered more than 600 acres in and around the McHenry Country Club looking for him, along with searching a portion of the Fox River, according to police.

The investigation into Guzman-Perez’s death is still under investigation pending the final autopsy report, McHenry Police Department officer Mike Spohn said.

The coroner’s office continues to investigate the death along with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry police and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, according to the coroner’s release.