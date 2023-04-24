One taken to hospital following Crystal Lake house fire

One person was taken to the hospital Monday following a fire that left a Crystal Lake home uninhabitable, fire officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported structure fire at 9:09 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Glenbrook Road, arriving in six minutes to find the attached garage engulfed in flames and smoke and fire coming from the two-story, single-family house, according to a news release.

One person was home at the time the fire started and was able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Fire damages Crystal Lake home (Provided by Bob Graham)

The home sustained heat, water and smoke damage and was declared uninhabitable. Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $320,000, according to the release. Neighboring homes sustained minimal damage from radiant heat.

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue was assisted by several area fire departments through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.