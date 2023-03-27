Man charged with producing multiple child porn videos in custody at McHenry County jail

A Virginia man charged last month in McHenry County with producing pornographic videos of a child was taken into custody at the McHenry County jail on Friday, according to court records and the jail log.

Last month, a McHenry County judge issued the $500,000 arrest warrant for Ali Vann of Norfolk, Virginia, who was indicted on 15 counts of producing child pornography, Class X felonies, as well as nine counts of soliciting child pornography, Class 1 felonies, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The indictment alleges that between June 1, 2022, and Oct. 23, 2022, Vann produced “screen-recorded video depictions[s]” of someone he knew or “should have known to be under 18 years of age depicted or portrayed in any pose, posture or setting involving the lewd exhibition.”

He also is accused of soliciting, persuading, enticing, coercing a child he knew or should have known to be under the age of 18 to appear in a depiction by computer involving lewd exhibition, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the most serious Class X offenses, Vann could face between six and 30 years in prison on each count and would be required to serve each sentence consecutively.

If convicted on any of the charges, he would be required to register as a sex offender for life, according to the indictment.

Nia Tariq, spokesperson for the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, said Vann was arrested Feb. 3 at his home by Norfolk police on the McHenry County warrant.

A spokesperson from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office declined to explain how and why Vann was charged and what his connection is to the county.

Vann, who must post $50,000 to be released on bond, is due in court Friday.