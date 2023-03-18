McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of March 5, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Noah Argiewicz, 38, of the 100 block of Park Avenue, Cary; possession of firearms and ammunition with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, two counts of domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of anabolic steroids.
Monika Wasilewski, 35, of the 3300 block of Raycraft Road, Woodstock; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Fetim T. Azemi, 31, of the 800 block of Wildwood Drive, Pingree Grove; identity theft.
Heather L. Beecher, 33; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
Zion A. Lloyd, 27, of the 3000 block of 244th Place, Sauk Village; forgery and theft of property worth more than $10,000.
Justin R. Griletz, 38, of the 4800 block of William Street, McHenry; failing to report a change of employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Corinne E. Breskovich, 42, of the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, Crystal Lake; possession and possession with intent to deliver 200 or more grams of psilocybin, two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
Christopher S. Hopp, 38, of the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of creation of child pornography, possession and possession with intent to deliver 200 or more grams of psilocybin, possession of child pornography, two counts of possession of a firearm with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card, two counts of unauthorized video recording, possession of ammunition with a revoked FOID card and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
Kyle D. Forsythe, 32, of the 40400 block of North Route 83, Antioch; aggravated battery and aggravated assault to a police officer.
Diego Mercado-Garcia, 22, of the 900 block of West Roosevelt Street, Harvard; aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and two counts of domestic battery.
Shallay D. Zerin, 34, of the 4000 block of Main Street, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard F. Cosson, 53, of the 8300 block of Condor Circle, Lakewood; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Kyle L. Hyde, 31, of the 1400 block of Briarwood Circle, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Robert L. Mason, 67, of the 1700 block of Orchard Lane, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Austin M. Wetzel-Connor, 29, of the 9600 block of St. Albans Road, Hebron; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing identification.
Nicholas J. Strnad, 41, of the 2000 block of Woodlane Drive, Lindenhurst; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and driving with a suspended license.
Dylan P. Wetzel-Connor, 24, of the 9600 block of St. Albans Road, Hebron; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving with a suspended license and failing to signal when required.
Esteban Baeza-Gomez, 25, of the 100 block of West Blackman Street, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Michael E. McCoskey, 46, of the 26000 block of Rollins Road, Ingleside; burglary to a vehicle, theft of property worth less than $500 and theft with a previous conviction.