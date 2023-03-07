Probation revoked, Woodstock man sentenced to 5 years for burglary

A Woodstock man who pleaded guilty last April to burglary had his probation revoked and was sentenced to five years in prison Monday, McHenry County court records show.

Jason Lee Reinhard, 37, was initially charged in September 2021 with two counts of residential burglary, Class 1 felonies, as well as two counts of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to court records.

He was accused of burglarizing two Woodstock homes, as well as a detached garage and trailer in September 2021, and taking items, including a motorcycle helmet, auto racing suit, racing chest protector and backpack from the garage and house keys, blue jeans, belt and a hat from one of the homes, according to the indictment.

On April 5, Reinhard pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal to one count of burglary and the remaining charges were dismissed. Residential burglary, the most serious charge he had faced, carried a possible maximum sentence of 15 years.

He was sentenced to 180 days in the McHenry County jail and 30 months of probation through McHenry County’s drug court, in which he was ordered to follow certain rules, including not violating any laws, reporting to his probation officer, abstaining from drugs and alcohol, communicating with drug court officers and completing all drug treatment and education programs.

He also was ordered to perform 100 hours of public service and pay restitution to one of his three alleged victims of $545, as well as fines of $2,169, according to the sentencing order on file.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said in a motion seeking to revoke Reinhard’s probation that he violated conditions of the probation by leaving the Rockford Rescue Mission where he had been living in May and again in November and failing to report his whereabouts.

Authorities did not know where he was until he was served with a warrant on Nov. 22, Youash said in the motion.

As part of his new sentence, Reinhard is required to serve at least 50% of his prison term and will be on mandatory supervised release for one year following his release. He will receive credit for the 368 days he’s spent in custody, according to the sentencing order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

The sentence will be served concurrently with a second five-year sentence handed down Monday after he pleaded guilty possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, court records show.

Reinhard was accused of possessing the methamphetamine in June and provided a false name to McHenry police officers in order to evade arrest, according to the indictment.