Lee, Whiteside, Ogle County property transfers for April 6-10, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Enrique Barrios, 113 SPRING STREET N, FRANKLIN GROVE, $35,500

Christopher John Jamroz to Marisol Flores, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-107-053, $18,000

Ted Lewis and Ted Otha Lewis to Seth Thomas Nissen and Lindsey Michelle Nissen, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-480-014, $20,000

Sandy Shumack and Sandra L Shumack to Mary Lou Pickrum Trustee, Mark Pickrum Trustee, and Pickrum Family Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-105-020, $13,000

Danielle Davolio and Daniele D’avolio to Sarah Chavez, 806 SHERIDAN AVE, DIXON, $116,500

Pamela A Urbanski, Robert John Urbanski, and Robert J Urbanski to Meagan Marie Gallardo, 2 Parcels: 13-21-12-407-004 and 13-21-12-407-007, $64,500

James G Carter and Jennifer A Carter to Mary Jacobson and Melissa Trotter, 593 PENROSE ROAD, DIXON, $292,000

Amboy Property Group Llc to Gregory Lon Huiras and Valerie R Jados, 224 FRANKLIN STREET, FRANKLIN GROVE, $58,000

John Lopez and Waldina C Lopez to Loren Kay Davidson, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-403-006, $38,000

David Pottinger to Shannon Nally, 306 DEWEY ST, STEWARD, $225,000

Michael L Rex and Betty J Rex and Amanda William, 1279 ASH ST, ELDENA, $47,000

Rebecca Henry, Douglas Henry, and Sherry Henry to Dustin Kelly, 1 Parcel: 07-02-20-200-010, $75,000

David M Hellmich and Linda K Hellmich to Arlind Bajrami, 117 FOX TROT, DIXON, $525,000

Claire Hicks to David Mcneil, 133 EAST AVENUE N, AMBOY, $65,000

Kehm Family Farms Llc to Chicago Title Land Trust Company, Land Trust Company Trustee, and Trust Number 1076839, 1 Parcel: 22-18-17-100-002, $0.00

Quit Claims

E&k Real Estate Llc, Ermir Ramadani, Mtic Llc, Tyler Stacey, and Cody Stahl to E&k Real Estate Llc, Ermir Ramadani, White Picket Ventures Llc, and Cody Stahl, 803 1/2 MAIN STREET, ASHTON, $0.00

Shane C Nelson and Mary D Nelson to Shane C Nelson, 1195 LOST NATION RD, DIXON, $0.00

Willard Nelson to Schlesinger Ag Llc, 1 Parcel: 22-18-15-400-026, $0.00

Jane L Beaman to Jane L Beaman, Roxanne Beaman Daniels, and Suzanne Beaman Bollman, 1124 SINNISSIPPI AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Matthew J Garland to Matthew J Garland Trustee and Matthew J Garland Revocable Trust, 24 BROWNS BEACH ROAD, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Jason Pitman and Trista L Pitman to Jason Pitman Co Trustee, Trista Pitman Co Trustee, and Pitman Family Revocable Trust, 576 TIMBER CREEK, DIXON, $0.00

Jason Pitman and Trista L Pitman to North Shore Professional Holdings Llc, 122 E EVERETT, DIXON, $0.00

Jason Pitman and Trista L Pitman to Shouth Shore Industrial Holdings Llc, 2123 THIRD STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

Debra S Loebach to Debra S Loebach Trustee and Debra S Loebach Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 05-17-06-400-003, $0.00

Kevin J Mcginn and Marie E Mcginn to Scott J Mcginn Trustee and Scott Mcginn Trust, 1668 BRANDYWINE LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Brian A Oester Trustee and Brian A Oester Trust to Sec 33 Llc, 1 Parcel: 12-14-17-300-005, $0.00

Sidney H Aurand and Sid H Aurand Trust to Sidney H Aurand, 2 Parcels: 16-01-25-476-025 and 16-01-25-476-026, $0.00

Timothy R Fassler Trustee, Timothy R Fassler Trust, Mark J Fassler Trustee, and Mark J Fassler Trust, to Christine Ann Ryan and Molly Ann Ryan, 185 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE, DIXON, $28,000

Mary J Gehant Trustee, Mary J Bresson Trustee, and Mary J Gehant Trust to David Taylor, 2513 WOODS ST, WEST BROOKLYN, $236,000

Michael H Zinke Trustee and Colleen Z Zinke Trust to Michael H Zinke Co Trustee, Linda A Zinke Co Trustee, Michael H Zinke Living Trust, and Linda A Living Trust, 11 Parcels: 05-17-19-400-003, 05-17-23-100-006, 05-17-23-100-007, 05-17-23-100-008, 05-17-23-300-004, 05-17-23-300-005, 05-17-23-300-009, 05-17-23-300-010, 05-17-24-100-009, 05-17-24-100-012, and 19-22-10-400-002, $10.00

Michael Zinke Trustee, Harold W Zinke Family Trust, and Harold W Zinnke Living Trust to Michael Zinke, 8 Parcels: 05-17-19-400-003, 05-17-23-100-006, 05-17-23-100-007, 05-17-23-100-008, 05-17-23-300-004, 05-17-23-300-005, 05-17-23-300-009, and 05-17-23-300-010, $10.00

Michael Zinke Trustee, Harold W Zinke Family Trust, and Harold W Zinnke Living Trust to Michael Zinke Trustee and Coleen Z Zinke Irrevocable Gift Trust, 14 Parcels: 05-17-03-200-035, 05-17-11-126-002, 05-17-14-300-004, 05-17-14-300-007, 05-17-16-300-007, 05-17-16-300-008, 05-17-29-200-005, 05-17-29-200-006, 05-17-30-100-004, 05-17-34-300-003, 15-17-14-100-005, 15-17-14-100-006, 15-17-15-400-004, and 15-17-15-400-006, $10.00

Deeds in Trust

Carolyn L Vessel to Carolyn L Vessel Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-329-045, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Lyle H Sword and Lyle R Sword to Jeffrey P Thode, 506 FIRST STREET N, ASHTON, $245,000

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Anthony N Romano and Becky L Romano to Judy Powell, 1907 22ND AVE, STERLING, $136,000

Jesse Rodriguez to Maria A Garcia, 507 OAK AVE, STERLING, $120,000

Tammie K Dorsey and Tammie K Miller Fka to Kenneth L Shawver Jr, 1301 WILSON STREET, STERLING, $30,000

Shelby C Miller and Tawny L Miller to John C Ordean Jr and Samantha Snyder, 12370 GROVE ST, STERLING, $60,000

Bruce Brownell and Lisa Lira to Tiffany Rodriguez and John A Robertson, 1504 FLOCK AVE, ROCK FALLS, $189,900

Stacy L Dillard and Mario Dillard to Keegan C Terry and Kayla Waterton, 24200 HILLCREST DR, STERLING, $250,000

Dennis A Aldrich to Paz Martinez, 312 11TH ST E, STERLING, $111,002

Marco Sawires to Corey Sulouff, 2210 DEETS RD, STERLING, $28,600

406 Circle Llc to Edgar Llanes, 406 CIRCLE DR, ROCK FALLS, $235,000

Eugene R Mcbride and Wanda L Mcbride to Shirley A Hinrichs Trust, 808B VILLAGE LANE, STERLING, $155,000

Terry L Adams and Diane L Adams to Lonnie Wedekind Jr, 1 Parcel: 17-08-426-009, $19,000

Quit Claims

Richard Wayne Jacobson to Richard Wayne Jacobson Trust, 9845 DIAMOND RD, ERIE, $0.00

Matthew J Garland to Matthew J Garland Trust, 1902 AVENUE D, STERLING, $0.00

Dan J Kuehl and Catherine E Kuehl to Dan J Kuehl, 1001 JENNY LANE, MORRISON, $0.00

Ellen Bystry and Joseph P Bystry to Ellen Bystry, 1 Parcel: 04-10-351-001, $0.00

Carla Wahler and Lawrence A Wahler Estate to Carla Wahler, 2214 AVENUE J, STERLING, $0.00

Matthew C Matthew to Matthew C Matthew and Sarah Matthew, 1 Parcel: 11-07-278-018, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Doris A Conroy Trustee, Betty I Sulouff Trustee, M Iren Deets Trust, Doris A Conroy, Betty I Sulouff, Ann I Buckler, Ann I Benson Nka, Virginia R Koster Estate, Lori I Muntean Trustee, Betty I Muntean Trust, William J Conroy Trustee, and Conroy Trust to Corey B Sulouff, 1 Parcel: 10-13-326-005, $29,000

Jeffrey R Seaberg Trustee and Joanne M Seaberg Trust to Katelyn Seaberg and William Campbell Jr, 1902 22ND AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Lewis D Stoll Trust and Gail L Stoll Trust to Reece T Duncan, 5630 MOLINE RD, ERIE, $188,000

Doris P Corwell Trust to Darrell E Holbrook and Nancy J Holbrook, 1908 MELVIN RD, ROCK FALLS, $240,000

Executor’s Deeds

Robert J Sutkay Estate to Dugan C Repass and Allison Repass, 3555 14TH AVE, STERLING, $360,000

Mary E Loy Estate to Matthew D Maddox, 3818 STACIE LANE, ROCK FALLS, $195,000

Patricia K Hanson Estate to Carson C Diehl, 215 CEDAR STREET, MORRISON, $115,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Michael A Ashworth and Morgan V Murray to Icela M Mendoza, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-402-020, $280,000

Mascote Properties Llc to Yanisleydis Cruz Lafita, 1 Parcel: 307 Errett Rd, Rochelle, $170,000

Douglas A Arnold to Caleb Bryan and Bethany Starr, 1 Parcel: 5872 S Beebe Dr, Rochelle, $240,000

Hre Builders Llc to Michael R Gudgel and Karen D Gudgel, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-377-003, $415,000

Haywell Llc Residential Rentals to Seth L Gould and Maggie E Dall, 1 Parcel: 1321 W 8th Ave, Rochelle, $91,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Stephen Glaser and Karla Glaser, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-351-028, $316,130

Adam Michael Dokken to Brittney Danielle Brandsma and Alejandro David Lopez, 1 Parcel: 202 Etnyre, Oregon, $109,900

Hre Builders Llc to Bashkim Ademi, 1 Parcel: 309 Creekside Drive, Byron, $315,000

Hayley Schroeder to Theodore Eads, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-328-002, $275,000

Richard Mcquality and Kayla Richolson to Chandler Yurs and Isabelle Foat, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-36-177-004, $249,900

Sean Adams Custom Carpentry Inc to Myers Family Farms Lp, 1 Parcel: 9720 N Barker Rd, Byron, $469,900

Noah Haring to Jocelyn M Rivera Lopez, 1 Parcel: 500 N Woolf CT, Rochelle, $160,900

Matthew Hammer and Robin Hammer to Michael A Stukenberg Trustee and Michael A Stukenberg Rev Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-06-200-008, $975,958

Newrez Llc and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Rover Capital Llc, 1 Parcel: 605 Webster St., Oregon, $76,500

Quit Claims

Makala Arn and Makala Beth Ghaly to Makala Beth Ghaly and Youssef Hassan Youssef Ghaly, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-01-361-003, $0.00

Shea C Carpenter to Maria Campbell, 1 Parcel: 214 N 10th St, Rochelle, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Larry D Bull and Mary Bull to Karen K Myers Trustee and Karen K Myers Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 4092 W. Pond Road, Leaf River, $1,380,000.

Deeds in Trust

Heather Silhavy and Stacie L Black Trustee to Stacie L Black Trustee, Heather L Silhavy Trustee, and Stacie L Black & Heather Silhavy Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 204 S 3rd St, Oregon, $0.00

Diane A Veitch to Diane A Veitch Trustee and Diane A Veitch Rev Tr2026, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-02-482-008, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office