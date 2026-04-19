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Sauk Valley

Lee, Whiteside, Ogle County property transfers for April 6-10, 2026

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Enrique Barrios, 113 SPRING STREET N, FRANKLIN GROVE, $35,500

Christopher John Jamroz to Marisol Flores, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-107-053, $18,000

Ted Lewis and Ted Otha Lewis to Seth Thomas Nissen and Lindsey Michelle Nissen, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-480-014, $20,000

Sandy Shumack and Sandra L Shumack to Mary Lou Pickrum Trustee, Mark Pickrum Trustee, and Pickrum Family Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-105-020, $13,000

Danielle Davolio and Daniele D’avolio to Sarah Chavez, 806 SHERIDAN AVE, DIXON, $116,500

Pamela A Urbanski, Robert John Urbanski, and Robert J Urbanski to Meagan Marie Gallardo, 2 Parcels: 13-21-12-407-004 and 13-21-12-407-007, $64,500

James G Carter and Jennifer A Carter to Mary Jacobson and Melissa Trotter, 593 PENROSE ROAD, DIXON, $292,000

Amboy Property Group Llc to Gregory Lon Huiras and Valerie R Jados, 224 FRANKLIN STREET, FRANKLIN GROVE, $58,000

John Lopez and Waldina C Lopez to Loren Kay Davidson, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-403-006, $38,000

David Pottinger to Shannon Nally, 306 DEWEY ST, STEWARD, $225,000

Michael L Rex and Betty J Rex and Amanda William, 1279 ASH ST, ELDENA, $47,000

Rebecca Henry, Douglas Henry, and Sherry Henry to Dustin Kelly, 1 Parcel: 07-02-20-200-010, $75,000

David M Hellmich and Linda K Hellmich to Arlind Bajrami, 117 FOX TROT, DIXON, $525,000

Claire Hicks to David Mcneil, 133 EAST AVENUE N, AMBOY, $65,000

Kehm Family Farms Llc to Chicago Title Land Trust Company, Land Trust Company Trustee, and Trust Number 1076839, 1 Parcel: 22-18-17-100-002, $0.00

Quit Claims

E&k Real Estate Llc, Ermir Ramadani, Mtic Llc, Tyler Stacey, and Cody Stahl to E&k Real Estate Llc, Ermir Ramadani, White Picket Ventures Llc, and Cody Stahl, 803 1/2 MAIN STREET, ASHTON, $0.00

Shane C Nelson and Mary D Nelson to Shane C Nelson, 1195 LOST NATION RD, DIXON, $0.00

Willard Nelson to Schlesinger Ag Llc, 1 Parcel: 22-18-15-400-026, $0.00

Jane L Beaman to Jane L Beaman, Roxanne Beaman Daniels, and Suzanne Beaman Bollman, 1124 SINNISSIPPI AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Matthew J Garland to Matthew J Garland Trustee and Matthew J Garland Revocable Trust, 24 BROWNS BEACH ROAD, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Jason Pitman and Trista L Pitman to Jason Pitman Co Trustee, Trista Pitman Co Trustee, and Pitman Family Revocable Trust, 576 TIMBER CREEK, DIXON, $0.00

Jason Pitman and Trista L Pitman to North Shore Professional Holdings Llc, 122 E EVERETT, DIXON, $0.00

Jason Pitman and Trista L Pitman to Shouth Shore Industrial Holdings Llc, 2123 THIRD STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

Debra S Loebach to Debra S Loebach Trustee and Debra S Loebach Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 05-17-06-400-003, $0.00

Kevin J Mcginn and Marie E Mcginn to Scott J Mcginn Trustee and Scott Mcginn Trust, 1668 BRANDYWINE LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Brian A Oester Trustee and Brian A Oester Trust to Sec 33 Llc, 1 Parcel: 12-14-17-300-005, $0.00

Sidney H Aurand and Sid H Aurand Trust to Sidney H Aurand, 2 Parcels: 16-01-25-476-025 and 16-01-25-476-026, $0.00

Timothy R Fassler Trustee, Timothy R Fassler Trust, Mark J Fassler Trustee, and Mark J Fassler Trust, to Christine Ann Ryan and Molly Ann Ryan, 185 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE, DIXON, $28,000

Mary J Gehant Trustee, Mary J Bresson Trustee, and Mary J Gehant Trust to David Taylor, 2513 WOODS ST, WEST BROOKLYN, $236,000

Michael H Zinke Trustee and Colleen Z Zinke Trust to Michael H Zinke Co Trustee, Linda A Zinke Co Trustee, Michael H Zinke Living Trust, and Linda A Living Trust, 11 Parcels: 05-17-19-400-003, 05-17-23-100-006, 05-17-23-100-007, 05-17-23-100-008, 05-17-23-300-004, 05-17-23-300-005, 05-17-23-300-009, 05-17-23-300-010, 05-17-24-100-009, 05-17-24-100-012, and 19-22-10-400-002, $10.00

Michael Zinke Trustee, Harold W Zinke Family Trust, and Harold W Zinnke Living Trust to Michael Zinke, 8 Parcels: 05-17-19-400-003, 05-17-23-100-006, 05-17-23-100-007, 05-17-23-100-008, 05-17-23-300-004, 05-17-23-300-005, 05-17-23-300-009, and 05-17-23-300-010, $10.00

Michael Zinke Trustee, Harold W Zinke Family Trust, and Harold W Zinnke Living Trust to Michael Zinke Trustee and Coleen Z Zinke Irrevocable Gift Trust, 14 Parcels: 05-17-03-200-035, 05-17-11-126-002, 05-17-14-300-004, 05-17-14-300-007, 05-17-16-300-007, 05-17-16-300-008, 05-17-29-200-005, 05-17-29-200-006, 05-17-30-100-004, 05-17-34-300-003, 15-17-14-100-005, 15-17-14-100-006, 15-17-15-400-004, and 15-17-15-400-006, $10.00

Deeds in Trust

Carolyn L Vessel to Carolyn L Vessel Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-329-045, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Lyle H Sword and Lyle R Sword to Jeffrey P Thode, 506 FIRST STREET N, ASHTON, $245,000

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Anthony N Romano and Becky L Romano to Judy Powell, 1907 22ND AVE, STERLING, $136,000

Jesse Rodriguez to Maria A Garcia, 507 OAK AVE, STERLING, $120,000

Tammie K Dorsey and Tammie K Miller Fka to Kenneth L Shawver Jr, 1301 WILSON STREET, STERLING, $30,000

Shelby C Miller and Tawny L Miller to John C Ordean Jr and Samantha Snyder, 12370 GROVE ST, STERLING, $60,000

Bruce Brownell and Lisa Lira to Tiffany Rodriguez and John A Robertson, 1504 FLOCK AVE, ROCK FALLS, $189,900

Stacy L Dillard and Mario Dillard to Keegan C Terry and Kayla Waterton, 24200 HILLCREST DR, STERLING, $250,000

Dennis A Aldrich to Paz Martinez, 312 11TH ST E, STERLING, $111,002

Marco Sawires to Corey Sulouff, 2210 DEETS RD, STERLING, $28,600

406 Circle Llc to Edgar Llanes, 406 CIRCLE DR, ROCK FALLS, $235,000

Eugene R Mcbride and Wanda L Mcbride to Shirley A Hinrichs Trust, 808B VILLAGE LANE, STERLING, $155,000

Terry L Adams and Diane L Adams to Lonnie Wedekind Jr, 1 Parcel: 17-08-426-009, $19,000

Quit Claims

Richard Wayne Jacobson to Richard Wayne Jacobson Trust, 9845 DIAMOND RD, ERIE, $0.00

Matthew J Garland to Matthew J Garland Trust, 1902 AVENUE D, STERLING, $0.00

Dan J Kuehl and Catherine E Kuehl to Dan J Kuehl, 1001 JENNY LANE, MORRISON, $0.00

Ellen Bystry and Joseph P Bystry to Ellen Bystry, 1 Parcel: 04-10-351-001, $0.00

Carla Wahler and Lawrence A Wahler Estate to Carla Wahler, 2214 AVENUE J, STERLING, $0.00

Matthew C Matthew to Matthew C Matthew and Sarah Matthew, 1 Parcel: 11-07-278-018, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Doris A Conroy Trustee, Betty I Sulouff Trustee, M Iren Deets Trust, Doris A Conroy, Betty I Sulouff, Ann I Buckler, Ann I Benson Nka, Virginia R Koster Estate, Lori I Muntean Trustee, Betty I Muntean Trust, William J Conroy Trustee, and Conroy Trust to Corey B Sulouff, 1 Parcel: 10-13-326-005, $29,000

Jeffrey R Seaberg Trustee and Joanne M Seaberg Trust to Katelyn Seaberg and William Campbell Jr, 1902 22ND AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Lewis D Stoll Trust and Gail L Stoll Trust to Reece T Duncan, 5630 MOLINE RD, ERIE, $188,000

Doris P Corwell Trust to Darrell E Holbrook and Nancy J Holbrook, 1908 MELVIN RD, ROCK FALLS, $240,000

Executor’s Deeds

Robert J Sutkay Estate to Dugan C Repass and Allison Repass, 3555 14TH AVE, STERLING, $360,000

Mary E Loy Estate to Matthew D Maddox, 3818 STACIE LANE, ROCK FALLS, $195,000

Patricia K Hanson Estate to Carson C Diehl, 215 CEDAR STREET, MORRISON, $115,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Michael A Ashworth and Morgan V Murray to Icela M Mendoza, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-402-020, $280,000

Mascote Properties Llc to Yanisleydis Cruz Lafita, 1 Parcel: 307 Errett Rd, Rochelle, $170,000

Douglas A Arnold to Caleb Bryan and Bethany Starr, 1 Parcel: 5872 S Beebe Dr, Rochelle, $240,000

Hre Builders Llc to Michael R Gudgel and Karen D Gudgel, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-377-003, $415,000

Haywell Llc Residential Rentals to Seth L Gould and Maggie E Dall, 1 Parcel: 1321 W 8th Ave, Rochelle, $91,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Stephen Glaser and Karla Glaser, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-351-028, $316,130

Adam Michael Dokken to Brittney Danielle Brandsma and Alejandro David Lopez, 1 Parcel: 202 Etnyre, Oregon, $109,900

Hre Builders Llc to Bashkim Ademi, 1 Parcel: 309 Creekside Drive, Byron, $315,000

Hayley Schroeder to Theodore Eads, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-328-002, $275,000

Richard Mcquality and Kayla Richolson to Chandler Yurs and Isabelle Foat, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-36-177-004, $249,900

Sean Adams Custom Carpentry Inc to Myers Family Farms Lp, 1 Parcel: 9720 N Barker Rd, Byron, $469,900

Noah Haring to Jocelyn M Rivera Lopez, 1 Parcel: 500 N Woolf CT, Rochelle, $160,900

Matthew Hammer and Robin Hammer to Michael A Stukenberg Trustee and Michael A Stukenberg Rev Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-06-200-008, $975,958

Newrez Llc and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Rover Capital Llc, 1 Parcel: 605 Webster St., Oregon, $76,500

Quit Claims

Makala Arn and Makala Beth Ghaly to Makala Beth Ghaly and Youssef Hassan Youssef Ghaly, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-01-361-003, $0.00

Shea C Carpenter to Maria Campbell, 1 Parcel: 214 N 10th St, Rochelle, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Larry D Bull and Mary Bull to Karen K Myers Trustee and Karen K Myers Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 4092 W. Pond Road, Leaf River, $1,380,000.

Deeds in Trust

Heather Silhavy and Stacie L Black Trustee to Stacie L Black Trustee, Heather L Silhavy Trustee, and Stacie L Black & Heather Silhavy Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 204 S 3rd St, Oregon, $0.00

Diane A Veitch to Diane A Veitch Trustee and Diane A Veitch Rev Tr2026, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-02-482-008, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Property TransfersDixonSterlingPremiumRock FallsWhiteside CountyLee CountyOgle County
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