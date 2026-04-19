What’s the latest with new Early Learning Development Center in DeKalb?

Shaw Local file – Plans for a new Early Learning Development Center (ELDC) building in DeKalb that could nearly double the number of children the preschool program serves could cost more than originally proposed.

Plans for a new Early Learning Development Center (ELDC) building in DeKalb that could nearly double the number of children the preschool program serves could cost more than originally proposed.

In a recent update to the board, leaders from DeKalb School District 428 reviewed where plans stand for the new build.

Officials have said the current configuration of the ELDC building, which houses the district’s preschool, is not conducive to meeting the demand levels.

Kyle Gerdes, the district’s director of student services, said he believes the new build will be a draw for area families.

“If we’re going to be investing this much in a brand-new ELDC building, I think we want to make sure that if we build it, they will come,” Gerdes said.

The School Board is expected to consider a $3.75 million budget increase for construction costs at Tuesday’s meeting.

The district’s plans for building a new, standalone Early Development Center were originally approved by the board in November 2025 with a roughly $38 million price tag.

Earlier on in the board’s discussion on this topic, officials approved a measure that spelled out how the new build would contain space for up to 24 classrooms.

The scope of the project has since been changed to incorporate dedicated space for sensory rooms and three gross motor areas instead of one, district documents show.

Gerdes said he doesn’t want the Board to get stuck on the number of classrooms designated for the project.

“We got to look at this as how much square footage do we need in order to be able to instruct the way that we know we need to, either per grant requirements, best practice,” Gerdes said.

Shaw Local file photo – cProgramming currently serves 365 students and is contained in 10 classrooms at Huntley Middle School. In a new standalone facility, the program would serve roughly 600 students. The center welcomes children ages 3 to 5. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Programming currently serves 365 students and is contained in 10 classrooms at Huntley Middle School. In a new standalone facility, the program would serve roughly 600 students. The center welcomes children ages 3 to 5.

Officials have said they are working to have a new, standalone ELDC constructed and ready to serve students by fall 2028.

District said they are earmarking $26 million in revenue generated from the DeKalb County Enterprise Zone to help make the project a reality.

The district is relying on an additional $17 million in future funding, which officials said will be gained in November.

Officials also said they are considering grants from the state’s Preschool For All and Preschool For All Expansion programs, which have specific space and staffing requirements the district must follow to qualify for aid.

A consensus was reached by the Board at a recent meeting to amend the district’s funding ask to help build a new center.

If approved, the ELDC will benefit from a 6,000 net increase in square footage, bringing the new center to 60,055 square feet for a total cost of $41.78 million.

Construction on the new building is anticipated to being in spring 2027.