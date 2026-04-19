Village of Minooka honors Jean Jun as Citizen of the Year

Jack Guldenbecker, Minooka's Community Development Director, (left) with Jean Jun as she addresses the crowd at Minooka's State of the Village Address on Tuesday, April 14, thanking them. Jun was named Citizen of the Year. (Michael Urbanec)

The Village of Minooka honored resident Jean Jun on Tuesday as part of the State of the Village address, for her many years of contributing to the community.

“She’s known throughout Minooka for several things,” said Jack Guldenbecker, the community development director. “She serves as a foster grandparent, volunteers for CASA [Court Appointed Special Advocates], directing the Minooka Women’s Club, and directing the food pantry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.”

Guldenbecker said those who nominated her recognized that she’s something special in the village, someone who sees a need even when it feels overwhelming.

Jun does what she can, and in doing so, Guldenbecker said, quoting St. Francis of Assisi, accomplishes the impossible.

“I just want to say thank you for the honor,” Jun said. “We have a great community that supports all the things that I have been involved in. Without them, I probably wouldn’t have earned this.”