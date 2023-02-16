Weather cancellations and closures in McHenry County

Here are all the closures, cancellations and moves to online caused by the Feb. 16 and 17 weather impacting McHenry County schools and organizations.

Cary School District 26: After school and evening activities except for Extended Time are canceled for Thursday.

Johnsburg School District 12: Parent-teacher conferences Thursday are canceled.

McHenry County College: MCC is closing early, cancelling all classes and activities after 2:30 p.m. Thursday due to the current winter storm warning. The college will reopen Friday.

McHenry High School District 156: All after school activities are canceled for Thursday. This includes all athletic practices, student activities, clubs, detentions and Learning Forward. No school was already planned for Friday and Monday.

McHenry School District 15: All after school activities will be canceled Thursday. Friday is a non-attendance day due to a teacher in-service day and no school will be held Monday for Presidents Day.

Prairie Grove School District 46: All after school activities for Thursday are canceled.

Woodstock School District 200: All parent-teacher conferences for Feb. 16 and 17 will be held virtually due to the weather.

