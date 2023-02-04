Crumbl Cookies to open in Crystal Lake on Friday

Crumbl Cookies will open its new location at 5500 Route 14, Unit B, in Crystal Lake, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The store is owned by Sam Mesi, who said in a news release that he has “a lot of family in the Crystal Lake region.” It expects to employ about 60 people, according to the release.

Crumbl Cookies has been opening numerous locations across the Chicago suburbs, including in Algonquin in November, in recent months. The company was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, and since then has grown to more than 500 locations in over 40 states.

The Crystal Lake store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays.

The grand-opening week menu will contain six of Crumbl’s 200-plus weekly rotating flavors, including its award-winning milk chocolate chip.

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 15, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl app and online at crumbl.com.